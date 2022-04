Emerge Americas is partnering with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to host an event that will focus on intersection of cryptocurrency, blockchain and government. The technology conference's eMerge Government (eGOV) Summit 2022 will take place April 19 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Public and private sector leaders will discuss the ways city governments can leverage digital assets and blockchain to serve their communities, said eMerge Americas CEO Felice Gorordo.

