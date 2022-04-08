ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Hudgens & Her Baseball Star Boyfriend Cole Tucker Celebrate Opening Day in Comfy Style

By Jacorey Moon
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates baseball player Cole Tucker, took some time to relax with comfort in mind ahead of MLB’s opening day.

“The Princess Switch” actress chose to wear a pair of white fuzzy Ugg slingback slippers that featured two straps placed over the feet and had a thick, chunky platform sole for a trendy touch. The shoes also had an ankle strap for maximum security. The shoes retail for $110 . Hudgens coordinated with a graphic white oversized T-shirt worn as a dress.

Meanwhile, Tucker was equally casual. The athlete wore Nike’s Victori One slides with shorts and a T-shirt. The shower slides incorporate a soft one-piece foam design with traction patterns on the sole for help with wet surfaces. It also includes perforations in the midsole that add ventilation, which helps speed up drying. Featuring an embossed Nike Swoosh logo on the upper, the sandals have a sleek design and are versatile enough for coordinating with your outfits outside the shower, too. They retail for $23 on Nike.com.

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside or with casual summer ensembles.

The “High School Musical” star has become known for her stylish and trendy clothing tastes. When dressed to the nines, Hudgens has an affinity for brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. Hudgens has also had a few campaigns over the years, working with labels like Bongo and Candie’s.

Pop on a pair of fuzzy sandals for a cozy finish.

To Buy: Raye Shearling Sandal, $83 .

To Buy: Zodiac Majorca Slide Sandal, $59 .

To Buy: Olivia Miller Nova Slipper, $44 .

