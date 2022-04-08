A cool and breezy weekend with a shower, but much warmer next week

Partly to mostly cloudy (spotty rain/snow shower north). Low: 40. Intervals of clouds and sunshine and a bit cooler. High: 58 Low: 35. Welcome spring! The Vernal Equinox officially arrived at 11:33 am Sunday, but after a very warm and May-like day Saturday, Sunday certainly didn’t feel or seem as nice. Granted, we didn’t have to deal with any severe weather concerns like Saturday, but Sunday still featured a fair amount of cloud cover, gusty winds and cooler highs back in the low to mid 50s, and even a couple showers moving through. More comfortable high temperatures in the 60s are expected to return Monday thanks to high pressure and mostly sunny skies building in. Tuesday looks dry, somewhat sunny, and relatively comfortable for this time of the year with highs in the upper 50s. Cooler high temperatures in the 40s make a return Wednesday thanks to an easterly onshore wind and a rather cloudy day with the arrival of some rain. Some of that rain may linger into Thursday, although with the return of a westerly wind, high temperatures should climb back through the 50s. We’ll keep those more comfortable 50s around for Friday with drier times expected and perhaps a little more sunshine.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO