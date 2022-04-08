ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cool and breezy weekend with a shower, but much warmer next week

By Clayton Stiver
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers at times; a rumble or two of thunder is also possible. Low: 43. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy at times, and cooler with a passing shower or two. High: 53. SATURDAY NIGHT: An early evening rain or even snow shower; otherwise turning out...

