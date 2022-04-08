ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes in City Operations for Good Friday

City offices will be closed Friday, April 15 for Good Friday. CityLink, the city’s citizen service call center, will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist citizens.

Garbage collections scheduled for Friday, April 15, will take place on Monday, April 18. Recycling and yard-waste collections will not be affected.

Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility will close at 3 p.m. on Friday. Old Salisbury Road Landfill, Overdale Road Yard Waste Facility and the 3RC Envirostation will be closed. Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility will be closed except for leaf mulch distribution from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

