Zonovan Knight NFL Draft Tape | NC State Running Back

NFL star Dwayne Haskins shared a final social media post talking about being "at peace" just hours before he died. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed after being hit by a car in South Florida on Saturday morning. On Friday, Haskins shared his final post on his Instagram story, a...
Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
April 11 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Dream selected University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday night in New York. The 6-foot-2 Howard averaged 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season for the Wildcats, who won the SEC Tournament before losing to Princeton in the first round of the women's NCAA tourney.
