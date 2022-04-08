Saban: Tide receiver Hall suspended for violating team rules
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended and is no longer listed on the roster.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Hall violated unspecified team rules.
Hall was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman.
Alabama is replacing its top three receivers – Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.
Alabama is replacing its top three receivers – Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.

Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton has joined the Tide.
Saban didn't indicate if there was a clear path for Hall to be reinstated, noting that he had already been given a second chance.

