Saban: Tide receiver Hall suspended for violating team rules

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended and is no longer listed on the roster.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Hall violated unspecified team rules.

Hall was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman.

Alabama is replacing its top three receivers – Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.

Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton has joined the Tide.

Saban didn’t indicate if there was a clear path for Hall to be reinstated, noting that he had already been given a second chance.

