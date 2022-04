Locals Report Being Shot By Gel Blasters Or Airsoft Guns. Spring break is in full force here in Midlothian, but that also means more free time for mischief. The latest TikTok challenge has local police responding to reports of residents being hit by Airsoft guns or gel blasters. It’s officially referred to as the Orbeez challenge, and involves shooting soft gel Orbeez balls at people with a gel-ball gun or an airsoft gun usually while “driving by”. The Orbeez balls when shot are like water filled BBs and can cause serious injuries. Those that have been hit by these gel filled balls describe the pain as similar to that of being hit by a paintball.

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO