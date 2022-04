When Paramount announced the return of the original cast return for “Star Trek 4” with director Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”) at the helm a few months back, it was news to the entire cast, who were reportedly “shocked.” And in case you’re wondering if that’s changed, and they’ve been updated those cast members, the answer is no. In a conversation with IndieWire while promoting “All The Old Knives,” actor Chris Pine said he still doesn’t know what is actually happening with “Star Trek 4” and hasn’t read a script, although the studio announced everyone was back and production was to begin before the end of 2022.

