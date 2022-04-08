ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feasibility study announced for potential Buffalo Riverwalk

By Max Faery
 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Congressman Brian Higgins and Buffalo Common Councilman Chris Scanlon announced Friday a study to examine the feasibility of a new 1.8-mile Riverwalk along the west bank of the Buffalo River.

"It would connect Canalside with Michigan street, along Riverworks and out to the Outer Harbor of Buffalo," said Congressman Higgins.

This feasibility study is to completed with $50,000 of seed funding courtesy of Councilmember Scanlon who proposed this effort, who is confident that all Buffalo residents will have access to the new walk.

"It'll bring all from all across the City of Buffalo through downtown to the Inner Harbor to the Outer Harbor, and also people with all abilities whether they want to run, walk or bike," said Councilman Scanlon.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is confident that the Riverwalk is the best next step for connecting the water to the the land.

"This concept will provide equitable access for all mobilities, provides an alternative transportation route that will help reduce vehicle and parking pressure on the Outer Harbor and encourages sustainable economic development in the urban core, leaving the lakefront in its more natural state," said Jill Jedlicka, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director.

Additional funding is currently being pursued with public and philanthropic partners with hopes of obtaining infrastructure funding for construction.

The Buffalo Riverwalk project would compliment other existing and upcoming projects in the area including proposed infrastructure work on Tifft and Louisiana Streets, a $10 million dollar investment at Times Beach, an ecosystem project near Wilkeson Pointe and an ongoing effort to rehabilitate the Ohio Street bridge.

You can listen to the entire press conference in the player below:

March 23, 2022 - New details have recently surfaced on the planned 6-mile extension of Tampa's popular Riverwalk. The extension will connect the Riverwalk on the east side of the river to the west side. It will complete the gap of what will result in a 12.2-mile path. It will start at Platt and Bayshore and will connect under the Brorein Street Bridge. There will be an enhanced pedestrian crossing over Cass Street. It will also provide a connection to the new Rome Yard Development near the North Boulevard Street North South Bridge. Public officials expect the expansion to be completed by 2026.
