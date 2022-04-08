Breckenridge St Homicide Arrest

Kenneth Wadkins

The Lexington Police Department has charged one person in connection with a 2021 homicide that occurred in the 500-block of Breckenridge Street. Kenneth Wadkins, 41, was arrested and charged with Murder for the 2021 shooting death of Wesley Milton Brown II.

Wadkins is detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

February 4, 2021 - A man who was shot on Breckenridge Street last month has died.

Lexington Police responded to the 500-block of Breckenridge Street around 7 p.m. January 21 for a report of shots fired. Officers located a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries on February 4.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Police continue to investigate this case.

