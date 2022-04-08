ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange 2: New Poster Hints How They Can Fix the Multiverse of Madness

By Margarita Rances
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow as the franchise explores the other realities in existence and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is on its way to make things either better or worse as the multiverse breaks after his botched spell but a new poster released for the film...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#The Book Of The Damned#Madness#Multiverse#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Wandavision
Indy100

Avengers fan reimagines what Marvel movies would have looked like in the 90s

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the one franchise that we can't get away from. For good or bad, it dominates nearly every aspect of the film and television world but what if this mega-franchise would have started life in the halcyon days of the 1990s?In the 1990s barring the odd Batman movie, superheroes were not popular at the cinema as the standard action movie. Movies like Batman Forever and the Arnold Schwarzenegger starring Batman and Robin were deemed silly and childish following the dark 90s additions to the cannon by Tim Burton. Then superhero franchises began to die off in...
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
ComicBook

X-Men Star James Marsden Reveals if He's Returning as Cyclops for Doctor Strange 2

We're just a month away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hitting theaters and anticipation for the film — and for what characters it might introduce into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is growing. With the film taking things into the multiverse, fans can't help but speculate that it might also see the incorporation of characters from other non-MCU Marvel films much like Spider-Man: No Way Home brought in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. One of the characters fans would like to see is X-Men hero, Cyclops and now actor James Marsden is addressing whether he will appear in the Doctor Strange sequel.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Delays New Update

The new Marvel's Avengers update has been delayed. The upcoming update was announced alongside the news that Nick Fury would be joining Marvel's Avengers. The iconic eye-patched leader of the Avengers is making his debut in Crystal Dynamics' title, roughly two years after the release of the game. He will not be playable, but he will be a vital guide to new players. Crystal Dynamics hasn't added a new playable character since Spider-Man and even then, he was limited to PlayStation players. The last character to be integrated into Marvel's Avengers to the fullest extent was Black Panther in August 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange 2 Has Already Set A Box Office Record For 2022, And Movies Are Back, Baby

Although Doctor Strange played important roles in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s been six years since Benedict Cumberbatch’s character shined in his own movie, which also served as his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Well, we’re a month out from that finally being rectified, and if you’re determined to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as soon as possible, tickets are now on sale for the sequel. In fact, just a day after advanced tickets finally went up, Multiverse of Madness (which is reportedly super long) has already set a box office record for 2022.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A heartbreaking Doctor Strange 2 fight scene might’ve leaked

With less than a month to go until the premiere, the Doctor Strange 2 tickets are selling out online, setting new preorder records for 2022. Marvel fans can’t wait to see what happens in this multiverse story that will follow the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailers already teased plenty of action, and we’re in for new epic fights in Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Elizabeth Olsen Fans Come to MCU Star's Defense After Being Called 'Overrated'

Elizabeth Olsen has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years now and despite playing second fiddle for most of her tenure in the franchise, the Wanda Maximoff actress is finally getting the spotlight a lot of fans think she's long been denied. Now, there's no doubt that her character will be the focal point of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but apparently, not everyone is thrilled that she's seemingly getting all of the attention in a film that is supposed to be centered on the Master of Mystic Arts himself.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange 2's Sam Raimi confirms major detail about new superhero

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is taking the alternate reality shenanigans of What If...? and Spider-Man: No Way Home to the next level, as our titular sorcerer meets multiple versions of himself and other characters as he has to undo the damage to different realities. Plenty of old...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

All-Out Avengers will be Marvel's fourth Avengers ongoing series

Even more of Earth's Mightiest Heroes are assembling in a fourth Avengers ongoing title. The Avengers are Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but even they can't always get by with just one squad of heroes. Case in point, Marvel has announced a fourth Avengers ongoing series titled All-Out Avengers. The publisher hasn't...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

America Chavez Co-Creator Declines Marvel’s “Insult of an Offer” for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

When director Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 5, audiences will meet America Chavez, the Marvel comic book character brought to life by young actor Xochitl Gomez. Ahead of its release, the fan-favorite hero’s addition has already received praise, with her inclusion seen as a win for representation, as she is the rare Latina superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will also acknowledge the character is gay, as she is in the comics, according to sources. For comic book writer Joe Casey, seeing Chavez soar to new heights is bittersweet. Casey is...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy