While the fall of Anakin Skywalker might have the greatest impact on Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars films, the supplemental outings have firmly placed Darth Maul as his greatest rival. A beloved character since his debut and one that plays a noticeable role in the story of the Master Jedi, so many expected that he might make an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans who wanted to see the character's return to the series will be disappointed as a new report is confirming that the Dathomirian warrior will be absent from the show.

