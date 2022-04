A new “leak” has now seemingly confirmed that the Illuminati will be making its debut in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The suggestion comes from the latest Doctor Strange-themed issue of Empire Magazine, which included several stills from the movie itself. As shown by @Cosmic_Marvel over on Twitter, on the side of the page was a caption noting “Strange stands before the Illuminati.” For those unfamiliar, the Illuminati are a secret group of superheroes in the Marvel multiverse that occasionally meet behind the scenes and has at times included, Iron Man, Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange, and most importantly Professor X, whose appearance in the film was seemingly confirmed earlier by Patrick Stewart himself.

MOVIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO