Food Truck Roundup offers a caravan of savory food

CHUBBUCK – Candy kabobs and peach mango cotton candy. Bottled jams and jellies that gleam like jewels. Philly cheesesteak sandwiches oozing with provolone cheese, and thick wedges of piping-hot pepperoni pizza.

These are just a few of many delectable options the public can taste every week if they visit this year’s Food Truck Roundup at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion on Mondays or the Chubbuck Farmers Market at the City Hall parking lot on Wednesdays.

From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., roughly 20 food trucks from all over the area will park, pick up their spatulas, and dish out anything from gourmet carne asada tacos to barbecued pulled pork sandwiches to honey-drizzled, steaming-hot corndogs.

The food truck roundup is entering its third year and was founded by Brian and Kimberly Zenger, who attended the Chubbuck Farmers Market on Wednesday night selling both handmade jams at a booth and sandwiches from their food truck, Grandma’s Pantry.

“I wanted to do the Food Truck Roundup because I wanted the community to have a place where there was good food and where they could shop,” said Kimberly. “It’s pretty much a one stop shop for everybody at night. And it helps everyone out. It helps the buyers, it helps the crafters, it helps the food trucks and supports the community. It’s just a fun event.”

While there was a little under half of the expected food trucks in attendance on Wednesday, Kimberly explained it’s still early in the season and she expected many food trucks to hop on the caravan in the coming months.

Those who attend the Chubbuck Farmers Market can also expect to see bakers selling oven-baked goods as well as vendors selling crafts and trinkets and farmed goods in the later months. Several vendors braved the chilly weather Wednesday to sell artwork or crocheted headbands.

Kimberly had 65 different flavors of jams set out at her booth, but several customers also got to taste them on the spot at Grandma’s Pantry if they purchased one of their grilled cheese sandwiches or hamburgers lathered in habanero jams.

Brian explained that the popularity of their jellies and jams was what led to their decision to open up Grandma’s Pantry four years ago.

“People always asked us, ‘What do you do with your spicy jellies?’ and you cook with them,” he said. “So we came up with the idea of doing our jacked-up grilled cheeses. We do a steak and onion with peach habanero jelly, a ham with pineapple habanero, and a turkey with a raspberry habanero. And that’s taken off at farmers markets so much that we decided we should invest in a food truck and expand our menu.”

Many of the food trucks also sold flavorful, distinct concessions you’ll find a hard time finding elsewhere, such as deep-fried milky way bars from the Corn Dog Company, whipped huckleberry smashers from Lemon Smashers, bacon on a stick and bacon-wrapped corndogs from Baconlicious, and much more.

Gatherings and events where food trucks can park and sell their tasty goods are becoming more and more popular, and the public can expect many of the same food trucks to be ready to dish out their tasty meals on Mondays and Wednesdays all season long.

“We just got started for the year,” said Jesse Johnston, owner of Shooter’s Outlaw BBQ and Catering. “We plan on being at both Food Truck Roundups and other than that we probably more than likely won’t be parking at places around Pocatello very often, because it’s becoming more and more popular to get together as large groups with the food trucks and so we plan on taking part in that, and the events. We usually go to rodeos, demo derbies, monster truck rallies, help out at homecoming games at ISU. It keeps us busy.”

Johnston, who also owns Shooter’s Tavern in American Falls, sells BBQ-style sandwiches forged from a top-of-the-line competition smoker that are stacked with pulled pork, coleslaw, and sausage. Shooter’s Outlaw BBQ has been open since late 2020, and Johnston offers a 20% discount for all law enforcement and veterans, including firefighters and EMTs.

“I’m a veteran myself and a trained EMT, so I like to give back to my brothers and sisters,” he said.

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will also host several food trucks every Saturday starting on May 7, although Kimberly said it won’t be an official Food Truck Roundup event.

The Food Truck Roundup will wind down in September, but the public is encouraged to attend and try out all the different assortments of foods available.