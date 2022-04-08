ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chubbuck, ID

Food Truck Roundup offers a caravan of savory food

By By Stephanie Bachman-West For the Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JV539_0f3nSkEf00

CHUBBUCK – Candy kabobs and peach mango cotton candy. Bottled jams and jellies that gleam like jewels. Philly cheesesteak sandwiches oozing with provolone cheese, and thick wedges of piping-hot pepperoni pizza.

These are just a few of many delectable options the public can taste every week if they visit this year’s Food Truck Roundup at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion on Mondays or the Chubbuck Farmers Market at the City Hall parking lot on Wednesdays.

From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., roughly 20 food trucks from all over the area will park, pick up their spatulas, and dish out anything from gourmet carne asada tacos to barbecued pulled pork sandwiches to honey-drizzled, steaming-hot corndogs.

The food truck roundup is entering its third year and was founded by Brian and Kimberly Zenger, who attended the Chubbuck Farmers Market on Wednesday night selling both handmade jams at a booth and sandwiches from their food truck, Grandma’s Pantry.

“I wanted to do the Food Truck Roundup because I wanted the community to have a place where there was good food and where they could shop,” said Kimberly. “It’s pretty much a one stop shop for everybody at night. And it helps everyone out. It helps the buyers, it helps the crafters, it helps the food trucks and supports the community. It’s just a fun event.”

While there was a little under half of the expected food trucks in attendance on Wednesday, Kimberly explained it’s still early in the season and she expected many food trucks to hop on the caravan in the coming months.

Those who attend the Chubbuck Farmers Market can also expect to see bakers selling oven-baked goods as well as vendors selling crafts and trinkets and farmed goods in the later months. Several vendors braved the chilly weather Wednesday to sell artwork or crocheted headbands.

Kimberly had 65 different flavors of jams set out at her booth, but several customers also got to taste them on the spot at Grandma’s Pantry if they purchased one of their grilled cheese sandwiches or hamburgers lathered in habanero jams.

Brian explained that the popularity of their jellies and jams was what led to their decision to open up Grandma’s Pantry four years ago.

“People always asked us, ‘What do you do with your spicy jellies?’ and you cook with them,” he said. “So we came up with the idea of doing our jacked-up grilled cheeses. We do a steak and onion with peach habanero jelly, a ham with pineapple habanero, and a turkey with a raspberry habanero. And that’s taken off at farmers markets so much that we decided we should invest in a food truck and expand our menu.”

Many of the food trucks also sold flavorful, distinct concessions you’ll find a hard time finding elsewhere, such as deep-fried milky way bars from the Corn Dog Company, whipped huckleberry smashers from Lemon Smashers, bacon on a stick and bacon-wrapped corndogs from Baconlicious, and much more.

Gatherings and events where food trucks can park and sell their tasty goods are becoming more and more popular, and the public can expect many of the same food trucks to be ready to dish out their tasty meals on Mondays and Wednesdays all season long.

“We just got started for the year,” said Jesse Johnston, owner of Shooter’s Outlaw BBQ and Catering. “We plan on being at both Food Truck Roundups and other than that we probably more than likely won’t be parking at places around Pocatello very often, because it’s becoming more and more popular to get together as large groups with the food trucks and so we plan on taking part in that, and the events. We usually go to rodeos, demo derbies, monster truck rallies, help out at homecoming games at ISU. It keeps us busy.”

Johnston, who also owns Shooter’s Tavern in American Falls, sells BBQ-style sandwiches forged from a top-of-the-line competition smoker that are stacked with pulled pork, coleslaw, and sausage. Shooter’s Outlaw BBQ has been open since late 2020, and Johnston offers a 20% discount for all law enforcement and veterans, including firefighters and EMTs.

“I’m a veteran myself and a trained EMT, so I like to give back to my brothers and sisters,” he said.

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will also host several food trucks every Saturday starting on May 7, although Kimberly said it won’t be an official Food Truck Roundup event.

The Food Truck Roundup will wind down in September, but the public is encouraged to attend and try out all the different assortments of foods available.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Large Food Truck Park and Market Now Open

Grab a burger at a local food truck.Kobby Mendez/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like the quickly prepared food of a food truck. The limited menu allows the chefs to turn around orders and offer up hot, steaming goodness just about anywhere. But when out with friends, what happens if someone wants a taco food truck and another wants a vegan burger? Those questions will all be answered with the coming launch of a brand new food truck park here in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
WINKNEWS.com

A food truck park could be in the works for Fort Myers

All of your favorite food trucks could be headed to one spot. A new food truck park is in the works at Fort Myers. The City of Fort Myers is working on an ordinance that could make it happen near Flea Masters off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
FORT MYERS, FL
Romesentinel.com

Food truck favorite brings taste of Greece to Rome

Rome will soon experience the Greek influence when Stathis Greek Restaurant & Gyros becomes a permanent fixture in the city. Romans may have already experienced the taste of a “stuffed to the hilt” lamb gyro or a honey-sweet slice of baklava when owner Stathis (Steven) Koulouris brings his Stathis Greek Restaurant food truck to the rear parking lot of Miner Realty and Property Management, LLC, at the corner of South Madison Street and Erie Boulevard West from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocatello, ID
Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Chubbuck, ID
Pocatello, ID
Lifestyle
XL Country 100.7

Small Montana Towns. Where Would You Move? My Choice Is Easy

As I headed out of town today for a just a quit trip my mind started to wonder. If I could pick a surrounding town to live in, what one would I pick?. I thought, Butte is kind of cool and prices are much more reasonable, but its been in the news quite a bit lately, which makes me think it will just grow and grow, and I would rather be smaller.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

The Best Burrito Spot in Montana Is a Hidden Gem

Who doesn't enjoy a burrito from time to time? It's the perfect alternative to a sandwich, and everyone loves them. Yelp came out with a list of the Best Burrito in Every State, which is on Thursday, April 7th, and the one they chose for Montana is really under the radar. Montana has some incredible burrito places that span from Helena to Bozeman to Missoula. So if you are a fan of burritos, you might want to check this spot out.
MISSOULA, MT
MIX 106

A Desperate Open Letter to Boise Residents Holding an Easter Egg Hunt

This goes for Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Nampa, Caldwell and everywhere else in the Treasure Valley. I really tried to stop myself from writing this out of fear that someone would accuse me of being an Easter "Karen." Social media is such a mean and cold place right now. I'm a sensitive person who internalizes every nasty comment on our station's Facebook page. Reading more of those isn't good for my mental health, but I just can't keep thinking about the saddest thing I've ever seen on the Boise greenbelt. This needs to be said.
BOISE, ID
KGUN 9 Tucson News

New food truck farm grand opening in Tucson

A new local food truck farm in Tucson called “The Pit” is changing the landscape of how small businesses operate in town. Amber Donahue has been fixing up 2 1/2 acres of land at the corner of 22nd and Pantano since last fall giving an old gas station that was once covered in graffiti a new purpose.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savory Food#Good Food#Pulled Pork#Hamburgers#Food Drink#Food Truck Roundup#Grandma S Pantry
Idaho State Journal

Fair and festival food safe practices

Fairs and festivals are exciting events and there are always fun things to see and experience, including artwork, music, games and rides. One of the biggest draws to these events is the many different types of foods and beverages. Sometimes the usual safety controls in a kitchen, like handwashing facilities,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Star News

Leland food truck offers tasty array of chocolate drinks and 's'more'

Shelia Hall has been dreaming of owning a mobile business since she graduated from college. “It is literally one of the things I have talked about for years and many of my friends and family members would agree," said Hall, who with her husband, Michael, moved to Brunswick County in 2020. "I always reference it by saying, when I own my food truck one day, I will do this.”
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WRBL News 3

Uptown Food Truck Festival happening March 26

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Food Truck Festival is returning to the Fountain City and is scheduled for this weekend. On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Uptown Columbus will host the ninth annual festival. The event runs 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in Uptown at Woodruff Park and Dillingham Street Bridge. There is a $5 admission […]
KRQE News 13

Food truck fest makes triumphant return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another beautiful day in the metro and people flocked to the balloon museum to get some good food. The 6th annual Great New Mexico Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival was Saturday. Local food trucks and breweries joined up to put the event together, which brought hundreds of people. They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Telegraph

Alton sets food truck rules

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday adopted ordinances regulating food trucks, vendors and parks. Alton's new food truck park, Flock, has announced it will open in early May at 210 Ridge St. between Broadway and Landmarks Boulevard adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will be operated by Laura and Matt Windisch; the site will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday's hours and menu will focus on brunch. Alton Mayor David Goins said the park will be a great addition to the city. "It will really clean up our front door of downtown for people coming of the bridge," he said. "It will be a nice place for people to gather."
ALTON, IL
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

Welcome Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, now open at 135 N. Main St. Jeri and her family have recently moved back to Pocatello and are excited to be opening their new shop. Stop in this week to check out this brand new downtown business. Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, 150 N....
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy