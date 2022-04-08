ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

This Day in NY Sports: UConn women’s basketball wins ninth title

By thogannyp
New York Post
 3 days ago

in a battle of two unbeatens, UConn defeated Notre Dame 79-58 to win the national championship. Breanna Stewart lead the way for UConn with 21 points 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Dream select Rhyne Howard with first pick in 2022 WNBA Draft after trade up

A week after acquiring the top pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft in a trade, the Atlanta Dream used it to select Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard. Howard, 21, was the SEC Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons before she was dethroned by South Carolina's Aliyah Boston this year. In four seasons with the Wildcats, Howard averaged 20.1 points, 2.9 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game.
ATLANTA, GA
