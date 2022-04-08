This Day in NY Sports: UConn women’s basketball wins ninth title
in a battle of two unbeatens, UConn defeated Notre Dame 79-58 to win the national championship. Breanna Stewart lead the way for UConn with 21 points 8 rebounds and 4 assists.
