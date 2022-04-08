ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Agnes’ On Hulu, A Quirky Nunsploitation Thriller That Dives Deeper Than Expected

By Jade Budowski
 3 days ago

In Agnes , now streaming on Hulu, a young nun’s possession at a remote convent sends all her sisters into a frenzy. When a priest’s exorcism methods don’t go according to plan, things get worse than any of them might have anticipated. The destruction left in the wake of this possession will change the lives of all the people involved forever.
AGNES : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: Agnes (Hayley McFarland) is unwell. At what begins as a lovely meal for one of the other nuns, Sister Agnes begins throwing cake, screaming, and calling her fellow sisters “whores of Jesus Christ”. Unable to deal with whatever is afflicting poor Agnes, they call in the big guns: Father Donaghue (Ben Hall), an older priest currently being eyed by his superiors for allegations of abuse against young boys, and a young man named Benjamin (Josh Horowitz), who is a few weeks away from taking his vows. The two head to Saint Teresa, where Donaghue plans to put on a little song and dance and find Agnes “cured” in no time – but no such thing happens. Instead, Agnes gets worse, becoming increasingly violent and traumatizing the rest of the nuns.

Agnes’s only friend at the convent, Mary (Molly C. Quinn) tries to connect with Agnes, and in a moment of clarity from the possessed young woman, she understands that she needs to leave this place. Baffled by the developments in this situation, Father Donaghue decides to bring in someone he believes can help them, ex-communicated priest (and self-proclaimed demon expert) Father Black (Chris Browning). The egomaniac believes he’s solved Agnes’s problem once and for all, but the unthinkable happens, pushing the convent past the point of repair. Mary begins a life outside of Saint Teresa, but leaving the past behind and escaping the horrors that plagued Agnes may not be as straightforward as she hopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYSJG_0f3nRyJO00 Photo: Magnet Releasing

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Agnes may bring to mind flicks like Doubt , The Conjuring , and Saint Maud , though it really does feel like it marches to a beat all its own.

Performance Worth Watching: Molly C. Quinn is excellent as Mary, Agnes’s only friend in the depressing convent. She doesn’t say much for some time, but there’s a deep sadness that lives behind her silence, a mesmerizing melancholy in her eyes. So much of why Agnes works is thanks to Quinn’s wonderful performance. We can only hope we see a lot more of her in the future.

Memorable Dialogue: “Have you ever felt love outside of God?” is something that will be bouncing around my head for a while.

Sex and Skin: None.

Our Take: The performances in Agnes are some of the most memorable I can recall in some time. Molly C. Quinn’s turn as Mary is particularly memorable, grounded in a deep pain that makes each twist and turn all the more compelling. I’m not quite sure the movie works as well as it does in her absence, as many of the bizarre tonal inconsistencies and inability to stick to a theme are easy to forgive thanks to her star-making turn. Even Hayley McFarland does a top-notch job with her cliché role, making Agnes more than the girl who screams profanities and bites off the occasional nose. These performances, combined with Josh Horowitz’s quietly somber Benjamin, are highlights of the offbeat experience that is Agnes .

Agnes is a strange little movie, a quirky attempt to tell a meaningful story that delves into camp territory on occasion. Rather than focusing the movie on ridding the titular character of the demon, Agnes instead questions the nature of possession and exorcism as a whole. It’s hard to pin down what kind of movie Agnes really is, kicking things off with a somber scene that pivots to a vibrant title card and later includes some hilariously shot sequences of the exorcism squad heading in to handle Agnes. This isn’t a knock on the film, however; trying to figure out what kind of movie Agnes is (and what it’s really trying to say) is half the fun of it all. The messaging may get muddled in the process, but it’s endlessly interesting, leaning into trauma and tropes and buoyed by some genuinely stellar performances.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Agnes , for all its quirkiness, is memorable as hell, delivering something truly unique and surprisingly poignant.

