The Key West Citizen

Suspected smugglers arrested in Middle Keys

By By TIMOTHY O'HARA Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested two suspected smugglers Thursday, April 7, while on routine patrol in Boot Key Harbor in Marathon.

The officers observed a twin-engine, 32-foot Glasstream Marine in the area with two men on board. Officers also observed fishing poles in the upright position in the stern rod holders, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter. The officers conducted a vessel stop on the Glasstream to perform a marine resource and boating safety check.

Upon inspection, officers discovered approximately 210 gallons of fuel in 14 separate 15-gallon containers located in the berthing area, Rafter said. The berthing area had no means of ventilation and had a strong odor of fuel emanating from it. Other items located onboard the vessel included two console GPS units, a handheld GPS, satellite phone, fuel transfer pump and a large quantity of water and electrolyte beverages, Rafter said.

FWC officers notified U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessel and belongings were turned over to Department of Homeland Security. Both vessel occupants reside in Hialeah. The men were placed under arrest by FWC for transportation of fuel in a compartment without proper ventilation and cited for littering. The incident is being investigated by HSI and more possible charges are pending, Rafter said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office website listed the suspect names as Rafael Gonzalez Diaz, 47, and Orestos Alonzo, 56.

On Friday, the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew repatriated 70 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, after eight interdictions off the Florida Keys. Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,257 Cubans compared to 838 Cuban migrants in all of fiscal year 2021 and 49 Cuban Migrants in all of fiscal year 2020.

Last weekend, CBP responded to seven maritime smuggling events in the Florida Keys, according to CBP spokesman Rob Brisley said. Seventy-eight non-citizens were taken into CBP custody and are being processed for removal proceedings. These incidents remain under investigation, Brisley said.

Some of the migrants that made landfall on South Beach in Key West on Sunday were in a larger, comfortable sport-fishing vessel named “Just Right.” They were reportedly Russian and Eastern European and had passports and luggage, according to authorities.

On Saturday, April 2, CBP, HSI and local law enforcement partners "responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall on a sport fishing vessel in Key West, Florida," and "15 noncitizens (four from Kazakhstan, nine from Russia, and two from Kyrgyzstan) were taken into CBP custody and are being processed for removal proceedings," HSI stated in a press release.

“Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the matter, we cannot provide additional information since it is part of an ongoing investigation,” said Nestor Yglesias, public affairs officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations.

Also on April 2, the Coast Guard suspended the search for several missing Cubans believed to be lost at sea. The search was called off at approximately 8 p.m., pending new information, the Coast Guard stated. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a migrant landing March 31, with seven people apprehended and one dead near Sugarloaf Key.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

