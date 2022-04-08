ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaret Josephs: It’s ‘insane’ Teresa Giudice lets Gia be in ‘RHONJ’ drama

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Respect your elders.

Margaret Josephs is slamming Teresa Giudice for allowing her 21-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice, to get involved in their drama.

“I think that’s absolutely insane,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 54, exclusively told Page Six at the New You magazine Beauty Awards in Miami Thursday night of Teresa, 49, praising Gia for having her back in a confessional.

She added that it’s “not appropriate” to bring your children into it.

“Teresa could defend herself and none of Teresa’s friends are ever going to argue with her daughter.”

The fashion designer said she will “never” argue with Gia or any other “young woman” or “child” on “RHONJ.”

She added, “I was very upset that that happened, and I don’t think it belongs. I wish Teresa would have told her not to get involved, but I’m never going to argue with Gia.”

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin, who was also present at the event, then chimed in, “[Gia’s] vying for a paycheck. Sorry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ijcna_0f3nRvfD00
Margaret Josephs slams Teresa Giudice for allowing Gia Giudice to chime in on their feud.

On this week’s episode of “RHONJ,” Gia criticized Josephs for not wearing her mom’s workout clothes line while at a charity softball game.

“She supports you guys with everything,” the college student told the reality star, who then responded, “I support her all the time. Just not today.”

Teresa said in an interview on the show, “I love that [Gia] has my back.”

The two “Housewives” have been feuding since Josephs has talked about Teresa’s fiancé’s shady past, which Page Six exclusively broke in April 2021.

We reported at the time that Ruelas’ ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser filed legal action against him when their relationship ended in 2020, claiming he would become enraged if they didn’t have enough sex. The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court for undisclosed terms.

During the charity softball game, Teresa decided to make another dig at Josephs’ body after she chose not to wear her leggings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DP3KE_0f3nRvfD00
Josephs says Teresa’s body-shaming comments “hit below the belt.”

“I think it’s very inappropriate to say something like that and especially when you’re promoting your athletic line, which is all inclusive,” Josephs told us at the New You awards show. “Not the swiftest move, but am I shocked? No. She hits below the belt.”

The “RHONJ” star also confirmed she and Teresa get into a blowout in the upcoming Season 12 reunion, adding that the “Turning the Tables” author screams at her despite doctor’s orders not to following an emergency surgery.

“No type of surgery could save her from yelling,” Josephs told us. “Of course she’s yelling at me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ksbdc_0f3nRvfD00
Teresa and Josephs, seen here at a previous “RHONJ” reunion, will once again face off in the Season 12 reunion.

The reality star added, “There was nothing physical, but perhaps it’s because [Teresa’s] fresh off an appendectomy.”

She also confirmed there’s a walk-off, but teased, “You’ll be shocked to know who it is.”

A rep for Teresa declined to comment for this story.

