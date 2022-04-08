ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel slams Warren Buffett as Bitcoin's 'enemy number one' and dubs him 'the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha'

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel slammed critics of Bitcoin, naming Warren Buffett 'enemy number one' and claiming critics of the cryptocurrency are old, left-leaning investors who run 'woke companies.'

Speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami on Thursday, Thiel, who has invested $20 million in the cryptocurrency, defended the company as the future and called out Buffett along with fellow Bitcoin critics Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, and Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock.

'Enemy number one,' Thiel said as he pulled up a photo of Buffett to a booing crowd, 'the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha.'

He then showed a pictured of the three men - labeling them a, gerontocracy, a state governed by old people - and claimed they had a left-leaning political bias against the cryptocurrency, which he said would never be controlled by the government.

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel (above) lashed out at Bitcoin critics Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink during his speech at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami
Theil called Buffett 'Enemy number one' as he presented a pic of the Berkshire Hathaway billionaire with quotes he used to dismiss Bitcoin
Attendees of the Bitcoin conference cheered Thiel on and booed at the mention of Buffett

Thiel also included an image of Buffett with the words 'rat poison,' which the Berkshire Hathaway billionaire had used to described Bitcoin.

The presentation included another quote from Buffett dismissing Bitcoin that read, 'I don't own any and I never will.'

Theil added that Dimon and Fink had 'New York City banker bias' after Dimon called cryptocurrency 'worthless' due to their lack of regulations and backing. Fink, meanwhile, showed support of 'digitized crypto-blockchain-related currency,' a digital money system competing against Bitcoin.

Buffett himself is looking for cryptocurrency opportunities outside of Bitcoin after Berkshire invested $1 billion in Brazil's Nubank earlier this year, an online bank popular in crypto investors.

Theil, a prominent Republican backer of former president Donald Trump, added that the financiers' decisions to avoid Bitcoin is political.

'When they choose not to allocate to Bitcoin, that's a deeply political choice,' Theil said.

Buffett, Dimon and Fink have declined to comment on Thiel's speech.

Theil, pictured holding a $100 bill, said that Bitcoin was superior to the physical currency
Theil went on to claim Dimon and Fink had 'New York City bias' when they, too, dismissed bitcoin. A slide (above) shows Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, calling cryptocurrency worthless
Fink, CEO of BlackRock, has opted to support cryptocurrency systems competing with Bitcoin.

Theil made a pitch about the importance of Bitcoin to the estimated 25,000 people who attended Thursday's conference, saying Bitcoin was the way of the future.

He claimed Bitcoin is allowed to bypass the government institutions that regulate physical money and the stock market.

'Even being in a stock, you're effectively being in something that's like a government-linked entity,' Theil said. 'Companies — woke companies — are sort of quasi-controlled by the government in a way that Bitcoin never will be.'

He also claimed that being able to access bank accounts via cell phones would threaten authoritarian governments and that Bitcoin is the modern-day solution.

Daily Mail

