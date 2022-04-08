Masters: 'He's lost the head of the club' - Hudson Swafford's unlucky break at 13th

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday as the leader at the Masters and turned in a strong final round performance to win the green jacket by three strokes. Scheffler had to face some pressure to close out the victory, and he admitted following his win that he suffered an anxiety attack this morning.
On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
Shortly after finishing his 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods let us know when we’ll definitely be seeing him again. In his postround interview with Sky Sports, Tiger said that he’ll be at the Open Championship in July, which will be held at St. Andrews. Woods added that he’s not sure about May’s PGA Championship (which will be held at Southern Hills) or any other tournament between now and the British Open.
Tyrrell Hatton didn’t perform well at The Masters this year and following his round, he made his opinion on Augusta National’s golf course extremely clear. To sum things up: Hatton isn’t a fan of how unpredictable Augusta National’s golf course can be at times. Hatton was...
That doesn’t sound good. Injuries are the kind of thing that can take place at any given time to any given wrestler. Some of them can sneak up on you, but there are some that happen out of nowhere in the middle of a match. Oftentimes the latter are the worst, if nothing else for the shock value. That was the case again this week and it is not exactly looking good.
