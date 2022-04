Great news! The Kaukauna Public LIbrary is open and ready for your family to stop on by. The library is nestled right along the Fox River and housed on the first floor of the historic Eagle Mill which dates back to 1888. If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to visit the Kaukauna Public Library with your children, you’re going to love it! The children’s play area and special storytimes are just a couple of the many reasons this is one of our favorite libraries in the Valley.

