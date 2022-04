KidZone Museum is pleased to celebrate Executive Director Carol Meagher, recipient of the 2021 Ruby Award from Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner. Meagher will be presented the award for her work supporting local families at Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner’s “Celebrating the Best for Women” Awards Reception. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner invites all to attend the reception on March 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 10046 Church Street, in Truckee.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO