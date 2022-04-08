James Guy wins men's 100m butterfly to claim 20th title at British Swimming Championships

Twenty-five years after he lifted his first and only world snooker crown, Ken Doherty is adamant the Crucible’s weighty traditions must not be allowed to wither amid unprecedented pressure to change.The 17-day tournament stands increasingly isolated amid a non-stop calendar of short-form events, and another former winner, Neil Robertson, is among those who have questioned its continuing format, deriding it as “dated and stale”.But for Doherty, whose quest to reach the famous venue for the 20th time at the age of 52 was quashed by last week’s qualifying defeat to Rory McLeod, it is precisely those gruelling conditions that set...

