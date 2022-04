Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are about to celebrate a win at The Masters on Sunday evening. The No. 1 player in the world is several strokes up on the field with only a couple of holes to play. Barring a historic collapse on No. 17 and No. 18, Scheffler will be putting on the green jacket in about 30 minutes or so.

