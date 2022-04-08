ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan voices guilt that her three siblings 'had it harder than most kids their age' because they had to deal with the fallout from things she did by 'mistake' in the public eye

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Lindsay Lohan has acknowledged that her celebrity made growing up a bit more difficult for her siblings, who had to content with whatever she was up to in the public eye.

As the oldest sibling, Lindsay 35, led the way for brother Michael, 34, sister Ali, 28, and brother Cody, 25 — and in a new interview with Vogue, she admits that things weren't always easy for them when she was in the spotlight.

'Growing up, my siblings definitely had it harder than most kids their age, because I was such a public figure that they couldn't really escape any of the results of the things I did, by mistake, in front of the public eye,' she said.

Lindsay also stressed how important her family is to her, causing her to tear up slightly, fan her eyes, and declare, 'I'm such a sap sometimes.'

In a new Vogue video, Lindsay Lohan, 35, admitted that her siblings had it hard because she was in the public eye
Lindsay also stressed how important her family is to her, causing her to tear up slightly, fan her eyes, and declare, 'I'm such a sap sometimes'
Siblings Michael, 34, Ali, 28, and Cody, 25, 'definitely had it harder than most kids their age, because I was such a public figure that they couldn't really escape any of the results of the things I did, by mistake, in front of the public eye'

'My family's so important to me,' she said. 'So any time that I have the opportunity to involve my sister and my brother in anything that I do, and my mom, I always jump at that chance. Because you have someone important to share it with, and those are the memories that count.'

In admitting that her actions impacted her siblings, she explained how it led her to try to be the best version of herself as she got older.

'I feel like I also really had to lead by example as I got older and learned from my mistakes,' she said.

'Over time, I realized how important family is over anything else in the world. So I'm very grateful I was raised to appreciate the things that count.'

Lindsay certainly had a rough few years, struggling with substance abuse, entering rehab, and even getting arrested on several occasions.

Her first arrest came on May 26, 2007, when she was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine after getting into a car accident in Beverly Hills.

Lindsay was arrested several times from 2007 from 2012, on charges of DUIs, drug possession, and theft
In addition to serving jail time and community service, she also spent time in rehab and was a tabloid figure for years (pictured July 2007)
She was arrested again on July 24, 2007 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and possession of cocaine, and pleaded guilt to misdemeanor cocaine use and driving under the influence a month later, earning her a one day jail sentence, 10 days of community service, and three years of probation.

That probation was revoked in May of 2010 after she skipped a court date in favor of attending the Cannes Film Festival. Afterward, she had to wear an alcohol monitoring device.

Over the next three years, she served another two weeks in jail, went to rehab, and was then hit with another 120-day jail sentence for a probation violation.

She was also arrested for stealing a necklace and a hit and run, though charges were dropped in the latter case.

Speaking to Vogue, Lindsay also looked back at some of her fashion choices over the years — both the good and the bad.

She seemed particularly embarrassed by a Juicy Couture sweatsuit look she wore to the Neil Bogart Memorial Fund Annual Tour for a Cure event in 2002, cringing and covering up the image in front of her.

Lindsay seemed embarrassed by a Juicy Couture sweatsuit look she wore in 2002, asking: 'But why was I wearing flip-flops and a scarf?'

'Oh, Juicy sweatsuits,' she reminisced. 'But why was I wearing flip-flops and a scarf?'

She wore the outfit while filming Freaky Friday, and recalled that hair colorist Tracey Cunningham was 'so upset that she had to do these white highlights in my hair, and I was really just rocking the Avril Lavigne vibe, because that was my character, and I took into my daily life. Which, I love Avril Lavigne, but for me was not working on a daily basis.'

She also discussed the Vanity Fair's iconic 2003 Young Hollywood cover, for which she posed alongside fellow stars Hilary Duff, Amanda Bynes, Mandy More, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Alexis Bledel, Raven-Symone, and Evan Rachel Wood.

'No one knew each other,' she said. 'I knew Raven-Symone because we got, like, an apartment that we were renting together.'

Both Evan Rachel Wood and Hilary Duff have since spoken out about shooting the cover and described less-than-positive experiences.

Hilary, in particular, told Vanity Fair only last month that it was not a good day.

Hilary Duff recently admitted that the shoot 'was a very high stress, anxiety-inducing day.' She didn't say why, but she was in the midst of a feud with Lindsay over Aaron Carter at the time

'I remember being like, "This is cool I was included in this." But no, this was a very high stress, anxiety-inducing day,' she said.

Hilary didn't say explicitly what made the shoot so high stress and anxiety-inducing, but at the time she was in the midst of a feud with Lindsay because of their shared history dating Aaron Carter — with some overlap.

Reportedly, on the set of 2004's Mean Girls, Lindsay 'tried to explain to Amy [Poehler] and [Tina Fey] her beef with Hilary Duff,' according to Entertainment Weekly — and she later participated at poking fun at Hilary when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2004, which left Duff unhappy.

'I’m not here to talk bad about her like she talks bad about me all the time,' Hilary later told Access Hollywood, adding that she didn't think it was an 'honor' to get maid fun of on SNL.

Speaking to Vogue, Lindsay didn't mention Hilary at all, but did seem to hint that there might have been drama on set at the time — but it would be much more pleasant today, nearly 20 years later.

'I mean, if you think about getting all of these actresses in a room today, just hanging out together, I feel like it would be so different,' she said with a laugh.

