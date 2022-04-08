ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside MLB stadiums’ food menus including a $151 BURGER – but that’s not the most expensive item

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dEH9_0f3nOayt00

THE lavish food menus for the new Major League Baseball season have been revealed - and a $151 burger isn't even the most expensive item.

To celebrate opening day, baseball fans get to indulge in a variety of new sweet and savory snacks at stadiums across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKiPc_0f3nOayt00
The $151 Wagyu beef burger is available at the home stadium for the Atlanta Braves Credit: Twitter / Fox5Atlanta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBoqX_0f3nOayt00
Baltimore Orioles are selling Crab Cake Egg Rolls for $20 Credit: Baltimore Orioles

The Wagyu beef burger will be available at Truist Park where the Braves, who are the reigning world series champions, host home games.

Fans also have the option to get a replica of the 2021 World Series ring with their burger for a whopping $25,000.

Other stadiums are also offering a variety of exotic foods for fans this season.

The Texas Rangers are offering alligator corn dogs to fans who attend Globe Life Field, according to the same website.

The

Orioles are selling crab cake egg rolls for $20 among other new items.

The New York Yankees are dishing up chopped cheese, a sandwich containing ground beef with onions, melted cheese and served with lettuce, tomatoes and condiments.

This sandwich is a homage to local bodegas - which is a term used to reference a small store that sells mostly food.

Lastly, the Kansas City Royals, are continuing their series of combining two unique items to create new treats, Aramark's Dare To Pair.

This time, the shocking combination is in the form of a BBQ Reese's Sandwich.

Some more classic options include the Colorado Rockies Elvis Shake, the Washington Nationals Banh Mi Dog and the Los Angeles Dodgers Smoked Brisket Sandwich.

However, daring individuals can head to T-Mobile Park to try the Marination SPAM Musubi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YsZg_0f3nOayt00
A sweet and savory sandwich is available at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Braves Credit: Aramark

