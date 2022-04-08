ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, IN

Whitley County Sheriff Detectives Need Help Identifying Police Impersonator Suspect

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA CITY - The Indiana State Police is assisting the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department with their active criminal investigation of an unidentified man impersonating a police officer while conducting a traffic stop in Whitley County. The incident occurred March 31 at approximately...

