Hsa_circRNA_0088036 acts as a ceRNA to promote bladder cancer progression by sponging miR-140-3p
By Jun Yang
Nature.com
4 days ago
Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are a class of non-coding RNAs that play vital roles in cancer biology. However, the potential role of hsa_circRNA_0088036 in bladder cancer (BCa) remains unknown. Hsa_circRNA_0088036 was identified by microarray analysis and validated by quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction. Functional assays were conducted to confirm the effects of...
State key Laboratory of Cancer Biology, National Clinical Research Center for Digestive Diseases and Xijing Hospital of Digestive Diseases, Fourth Military Medical University, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China.
Nicotinamide N-methyltransferase (NNMT) is an intracellular methyltransferase, catalyzing the N-methylation of nicotinamide (NAM) to form 1-methylnicotinamide (1-MNAM), in which S-adenosyl-l-methionine (SAM) is the methyl donor. High expression of NNMT can alter cellular NAM and SAM levels, which in turn, affects nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+)-dependent redox reactions and signaling pathways, and remodels cellular epigenetic states. Studies have revealed that NNMT plays critical roles in the occurrence and development of various cancers, and analysis of NNMT expression levels in different cancers from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) dataset indicated that NNMT might be a potential biomarker and therapeutic target for tumor diagnosis and treatment. This review provides a comprehensive understanding of recent advances on NNMT functions in different tumors and deciphers the complex roles of NNMT in cancer progression.
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Tulane University
The importance of the Hippo-Yes-associated protein 1 (YAP1) pathway in gastric carcinogenesis and metastasis has attracted considerable research attention; however, the regulatory network of YAP1 in gastric cancer (GC) is not completely understood. In this study, ubiquitin-specific peptidase 49 (USP49) was identified as a novel deubiquitinase of YAP1, knockdown of USP49 inhibited the proliferation, metastasis, chemoresistance, and peritoneal metastasis of GC cells. Overexpression of USP49 showed opposing biological effects. Moreover, USP49 was transcriptionally activated by the YAP1/TEAD4 complex, which formed a positive feedback loop with YAP1 to promote the malignant progression of GC cells. Finally, we collected tissue samples and clinical follow-up information from 482 GC patients. The results showed that USP49 expression was high in GC cells and positively correlated with the expression of YAP1 and its target genes, connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) and cysteine-rich angiogenic inducer 61 (CYR61). Survival and Cox regression analysis showed that high USP49 expression was associated with poor prognosis and was an independent prognostic factor. Moreover, patients with high USP49 and YAP1 expression had extremely short overall survival. The findings of this study reveal that the aberrant activation of the USP49/YAP1 positive feedback loop plays a critical role in the malignant progression of GC, thus providing potential novel prognostic factors and therapeutic targets for GC.
Cancer cells are known for their ability to adapt variable metabolic programs depending on the availability of specific nutrients. Our previous studies have shown that uptake of fatty acids alters cellular metabolic pathways in colon cancer cells to favor fatty acid oxidation. Here, we show that fatty acids activate Drp1 to promote metabolic plasticity in cancer cells. Uptake of fatty acids (FAs) induces mitochondrial fragmentation by promoting ERK-dependent phosphorylation of Drp1 at the S616 site. This increased phosphorylation of Drp1 enhances its dimerization and interaction with Mitochondrial Fission Factor (MFF) at the mitochondria. Consequently, knockdown of Drp1 or MFF attenuates fatty acid-induced mitochondrial fission. In addition, uptake of fatty acids triggers mitophagy via a Drp1- and p62-dependent mechanism to protect mitochondrial integrity. Moreover, results from metabolic profiling analysis reveal that silencing Drp1 disrupts cellular metabolism and blocks fatty acid-induced metabolic reprograming by inhibiting fatty acid utilization. Functionally, knockdown of Drp1 decreases Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling by preventing fatty acid oxidation-dependent acetylation of Î²-catenin. As a result, Drp1 depletion inhibits the formation of tumor organoids in vitro and xenograft tumor growth in vivo. Taken together, our study identifies Drp1 as a key mediator that connects mitochondrial dynamics with fatty acid metabolism and cancer cell signaling.
Dysregulation of autophagy and circular RNAs (circRNAs) are involved in the pancreatic cancer (PC) progression. However, the regulatory network between circRNAs, autophagy, and PC progression remains unknown. Herein, we demonstrated that autophagy-associated circRNA circ-autophagy related 7 (circATG7) was elevated in PC tissues compared to adjacent tissues, and in PC cells treated with EBSS and hypoxia. circATG7 expression was positively associated with tumor diameter and lymph node invasion in patients with PC. circATG7 overexpression promoted PC cell proliferation, mobility, and autophagy in vitro, while circATG7 knockdown induced the opposite effects. ATG7 inhibition attenuated the effects of circATG7 on the biological functions of PC cells. CircATG7 is located in the cell cytoplasm and nucleus. Cytoplasmic circATG7 sponged miR-766-5p and decreased its expression, and increased the expression of ATG7, a target gene of miR-766-5p. Nuclear circATG7 acted as a scaffold to increase the interaction between the human antigen R protein and ATG7 mRNA and enhanced ATG mRNA stability. Furthermore, we demonstrated that circATG7 regulates PC cell proliferation and metastasis in vivo via ATG7-dependent autophagy. In conclusion, our results demonstrated that circATG7 accelerates PC progression via miR-766-5p/ATG7 and that HUR/ATG7 depends on autophagic flux. Thus, circATG7 may be a potential therapeutic target for PC.
Immune evasion is key to cancer initiation and later at metastasis, but its dynamics at intermediate stages, where potential therapeutic interventions could be applied, is undefined. Here we show, using multi-dimensional analyses of resected tumours, their adjacent non-tumour tissues and peripheral blood, that extensive immune remodelling takes place in patients with stage I to III hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). We demonstrate the depletion of anti-tumoural immune subsets and accumulation of immunosuppressive or exhausted subsets along with reduced tumour infiltration of CD8 T cells peaking at stageÂ II tumours. Corresponding transcriptomic modification occur in the genes related to antigen presentation, immune responses, and chemotaxis. The progressive immune evasion is validated in a murine model of HCC. Our results show evidence of ongoing tumour-immune co-evolution during HCC progression and offer insights into potential interventions to reverse, prevent or limit the progression of the disease.
Diffuse-type gastric cancer (DGC) is a highly invasive subtype of gastric adenocarcinoma that frequently exhibits scattered peritoneal metastasis. Previous studies have shown that the genes of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), such as fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) or Met, are amplified in some DGC cell lines, leading to the constitutive activation of corresponding RTKs. In these cell lines, the survival of cancer cells appears to be dependent on the activation of RTKs. To gain novel insights into the downstream signaling pathways of RTKs specific to DGC, phosphotyrosine-containing proteins associated with activated FGFR2 were purified through two sequential rounds of immunoprecipitation from the lysates of two DGC cell lines. As a result, transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) was identified as the binding partner of FGFR2. Biochemical analysis confirmed that TfR1 protein binds to FGFR2 and is phosphorylated at tyrosine 20 (Tyr20) in an FGFR2 kinase activity-dependent manner. The knockdown of TfR1 and treatment with an inhibitor of FGFR2 caused significant impairment in iron uptake and suppression of cellular proliferation in vitro. Moreover, the suppression of expression levels of TfR1 in the DGC cells significantly reduced their tumorigenicity and potency of peritoneal dissemination. It was indicated that TfR1, when phosphorylated by the binding partner FGFR2 in DGC cells, promotes proliferation and tumorigenicity of these cancer cells. These results suggest that the control of TfR1 function may serve as a therapeutic target in DGC with activated FGFR2.
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a major cause of cancer-related mortality with a dismal prognosis that has changed little over the past few decades. Further understanding of the molecular pathology of PDAC progression is urgently required in order to improve the prognosis of patients with PDAC. Herein, it was observed that trefoil factor 3 (TFF3) expression was elevated in PDAC, and was positively correlated with a worse overall patient survival outcome. Forced expression of TFF3 promoted oncogenic functions of PDAC cells in vitro including cell proliferation, survival, foci formation, cancer stem cell-like behavior and invasion, ex vivo colony growth in 3D-Matrigel, and xenograft growth in vivo. Depletion or pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 inhibited these same processes. RNA-Seq analysis and subsequent mechanistic analyses demonstrated that TFF3 increased the expression of various WNT ligands to mediate WNT pathway activation required for TFF3-stimulated PDAC progression. Combined pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 and WNT signaling significantly attenuated PDAC xenograft growth and potentiated the therapeutic efficacy of gemcitabine in both ex vivo and in vivo models. Hence, a mechanistic basis for combined inhibition of pathways enhancing PDAC progression is provided and suggests that inhibition of TFF3 may assist to ameliorate outcomes in PDAC.
The role of long noncoding RNA (lncRNAs) had been demonstrated in different types of cancer, including hepatocellular carcinoma. This study was intended to investigate the role of lncRNA small nucleolar RNA host gene 5 (SNHG5) in HCC proliferation and the liver CSC-like properties. Through functional experiments, we determined that knockdown of SNHG5 repressed HCC cell proliferation and CSC-like properties, while over-expression of SNHG5 promoted cell growth. At the same time, CSC markers (CD44, CD133, and ALDH1) and related transcription factors (OCT4, SOX2, and NANOG) were downregulated when SNHG5 was knocked down. Mechanically, RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) and RNA pulldown assay showed that SNHG5 regulated the proliferation and CSC-like properties of HCC by binding UPF1. Further investigations showed that expression of critical components of Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway (Î²-catenin, TCF4, c-myc, cyclinD1, and c-Jun) were upregulated with depletion of UPF1 in liver CSCs, which were downregulated with depletion of SNHG5. After use of the inhibitor of Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway, the formation of liver CSCs sphere decreased. Taken together, SNHG5 plays a critical role to promote HCC cell proliferation and cancer stem cell-like properties via UPF1 and Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway.
Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) is the most common primary malignancy arising from the epithelial cells of nasopharynx. CircTMTC1 is upregulated in NPC patients, but its role and molecular mechanism in NPC are unknown. Normal nasopharyngeal epithelium and tumor tissues were collected. The expression of circTMTC1, miR-495, MET/eIF4G1 pathway-related molecules were examined. Colony formation and transwell assays were used to assess cell proliferation, migration, and invasion. Cell apoptosis was analyzed by annexin V and propidium iodide (PI) staining. Gene interaction was examined by RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) and luciferase activity assays. Subcutaneous and intravenous xenograft mouse models were established to analyze NPC growth and metastasis in vivo. CircTMTC1 was highly expressed and miR-495 was downregulated in NPC, which were associated with poor prognosis of NPC. Both circTMTC1 knockdown and miR-495 overexpression inhibited NPC cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and epithelial"“mesenchymal transition (EMT) and promoted cell apoptosis. CircTMTC1 directly targeted miR-495 to promote the expression of its downstream target gene MET. miR-495 knockdown enhanced the expression of c-Myc, Cyclin D1, and survivin and accelerated NPC cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and EMT through targeting MET and activating the MET-eIF4G1 axis. CircTMTC1 silence inhibited NPC growth and lung metastasis by targeting the miR-495-MET-eIF4G1 translational regulation axis in vivo. CircTMTC1 accelerates NPC progression through targeting miR-495 and consequently activating the MET-eIF4G1 translational regulation axis, suggesting potential therapeutic targets for NPC treatment.
The rapid onset of resistance to epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) limits its clinical utility in colorectal cancer (CRC) patients, and pan-erb-b2 receptor tyrosine kinase (ErbB) treatment strategy may be the alternative solution. The aim of this study was to develop a possible microRNA multi-ErbB treatment strategy to overcome EGFR-TKI resistance. We detect the receptor tyrosine kinase activity in gefitinib-resistant colorectal cancer cells, ErbB3/EGFR is significantly activated and provides a potential multi-ErbB treatment target. MiR-323a-3p, a tumor suppressor, could target both ErbB3 and EGFR directly. Apoptosis is the miR-323a-3p inducing main biological process by functional enrichment analysis, and The EGFR and ErbB signaling are the miR-323a-3p inducing main pathway by KEGG analysis. MiR-323a-3p promotes CRC cells apoptosis by targeting ErbB3-phosphoinositide 3"kinases (PI3K)/PKB protein kinase (Akt)/glycogen synthase kinase 3 beta (GSK3Î²)/EGFR-extracellular regulated MAP kinase (Erk1/2) signaling directly. And miR-323a-3p, as a multi-ErbBs inhibitor, increase gefitinib sensitivity of the primary cell culture from combination miR-323a-3p and gefitinib treated subcutaneous tumors. MiR-323a-3p reverses ErbB3/EGFR signaling activation in gefitinib-resistant CRC cell lines and blocks acquired gefitinib resistance.
Ferroptosis, a novel form of regulated cell death induced by iron-dependent lipid peroxidation, plays an essential role in the development and drug resistance of tumors. Long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) nuclear paraspeckle assembly transcript 1 (NEAT1) has been reported to be involved in the regulation of cell cycle, proliferation, apoptosis, and migration of tumor cells. However, the function and molecular mechanism of NEAT1 in regulating ferroptosis in tumors remain unclear. Here, we found that ferroptosis inducers erastin and RSL3 increased NEAT1 expression by promoting the binding of p53 to the NEAT1 promoter. Induced NEAT1 promoted the expression of MIOX by competitively binding to miR-362-3p. MIOX increased ROS production and decreased the intracellular levels of NADPH and GSH, resulting in enhanced erastin- and RSL3-induced ferroptosis. Importantly, overexpression of NEAT1 increased the anti-tumor activity of erastin and RSL3 by enhancing ferroptosis both in vitro and in vivo. Collectively, these data suggest that NEAT1 plays a novel and indispensable role in ferroptosis by regulating miR-362-3p and MIOX. Considering the clinical findings that HCC patients are insensitive to chemotherapy and immunotherapy, ferroptosis induction may be a promising therapeutic strategy for HCC patients with high NEAT1 expression.
Ubiquitin-associated protein 2-like (UBAP2L) is highly expressed in various types of tumors and has been shown to participate in tumor growth and metastasis; however, its role in gastric cancer (GC) remains unknown. In this study, we observed that UBAP2L expression was markedly elevated in GC tissues and five GC cell lines. Higher expression of UBAP2L was associated with poor prognosis as revealed by bioinformatics analysis on online websites and laboratory experiments. Knockdown of UBAP2L impeded the migration and invasion abilities of GC cell lines. In contrast, its overexpression enhanced the migration and invasion abilities of GC cell lines. Overexpression of UBAP2L also increased the number and size of lung metastatic nodules in vivo. According to the results of mass spectrometry and pathway annotation of the identified proteins, the PI3K/AKT pathway was found to be related to UBAP2L regulation. Further exploration and rescue experiments revealed that UBAP2L stimulates the expression and nuclear aggregation of p65 and promotes the expression of SP1 by activating the PI3K/AKT pathway. In summary, our findings indicate that UBAP2L regulates GC metastasis through the PI3K/AKT/SP1/NF-ÎºB axis. Thus, targeting UBAP2L may be a potential therapeutic strategy for GC.
Department of Radiology, Tongji
