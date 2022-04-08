ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

Army officials deem water ‘not safe’ for drinking or surgeries at hospital

By Danielle Prokop
elpasomatters.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater quality concerns at William Beaumont Army Medical Center are forcing staff to divert trauma cases and delay surgeries at the new hospital, U.S. Army officials at Fort Bliss said Friday. Officials described water in multiple areas of the medical center as discolored and containing “sediment” in a press...

elpasomatters.org

Comments / 3

Daniel Cordova
2d ago

I worked there too I only were picking up trash and everything but but they did not do a good job there was a lot of water leaking everywhere and they didn't seem to care a lot of areas were not willed properly ventilated or welded some areas had holes that they didn't even bother to patch up

Reply
3
Francisco Rojas
2d ago

It is shameful that the D.O.D. would accept such poor quality work from a contractor. Millions of dollars over budget and years passed the date of final construction .I understand the contractor is still being awarded contracts for future projects. Congress needs to investigate how contractor 's lack of experience or quality are allowed to bid on anything that is government evolved. Cobb shares the responsibility of making good on end .

Reply
2
