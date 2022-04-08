ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Targeting NQO1/GPX4-mediated ferroptosis by plumbagin suppresses in vitro and in vivo glioma growth

By Sheng Zhan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerroptosis has attracted increasing interest in cancer therapy. Emerging evidences suggest that naturally occurring naphthoquinones exhibit potent anti-glioma effects via various mechanisms. Methods. The anti-glioma effects of plumbagin were evaluated by in vitro and in vivo experiments. Anti-glioma mechanism of plumbagin was studied by proteomics, flow cytometry, MDA assay,...

Intratumoral administration of the antisecretory peptide AF16 cures murine gliomas and modulates macrophage functions

Glioblastoma has remained the deadliest primary brain tumor while its current therapy offers only modest survival prolongation. Immunotherapy has failed to record notable benefits in routine glioblastoma treatment. Conventionally, immunotherapy relies on T cells as tumor-killing agents; however, T cells are outnumbered by macrophages in glioblastoma microenvironment. In this study, we explore the effect of AF16, a peptide from the endogenous antisecretory factor protein, on the survival of glioma-bearing mice, the tumor size, and characteristics of the tumor microenvironment with specific focus on macrophages. We elucidate the effect of AF16 on the inflammation-related secretome of human and murine macrophages, as well as human glioblastoma cells. In our results, AF16 alone and in combination with temozolomide leads to cure in immunocompetent mice with orthotopic GL261 gliomas, as well as prolonged survival in immunocompromised mice. We recorded decreased tumor size and changes in infiltration of macrophages and T cells in the murine glioma microenvironment. Human and murine macrophages increased expression of proinflammatory markers in response to AF16 treatment and the same effect was seen in human primary glioblastoma cells. In summary, we present AF16 as an immunomodulatory factor stimulating pro-inflammatory macrophages with a potential to be implemented in glioblastoma treatment protocols.
CANCER
Trilobatin rescues cognitive impairment of Alzheimer's disease by targeting HMGB1 through mediating SIRT3/SOD2 signaling pathway

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder with cognitive impairment that currently is uncurable. Previous study shows that trilobatin (TLB), a naturally occurring food additive, exerts neuroprotective effect in experimental models of AD. In the present study we investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the beneficial effect of TLB on experimental models of AD in vivo and in vitro. APP/PS1 transgenic mice were administered TLB (4, 8"‰mgÂ·"‰kgâˆ’1 Â·dâˆ’1, i.g.) for 3 months; rats were subjected to ICV injection of AÎ²25-35, followed by administration of TLB (2.5, 5, 10"‰mgÂ·"‰kgâˆ’1 Â·dâˆ’1, i.g.) for 14 days. We showed that TLB administration significantly and dose-dependently ameliorated the cognitive deficits in the two AD animal models, assessed in open field test, novel object recognition test, Y-maze test and Morris water maze test. Furthermore, TLB administration dose-dependently inhibited microglia and astrocyte activation in the hippocampus of APP/PS1 transgenic mice accompanied by decreased expression of high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1), TLR4 and NF-ÎºB. In AÎ²25-25-treated BV2 cells, TLB (12.5âˆ’50"‰Î¼M) concentration-dependently increased the cell viability through inhibiting HMGB1/TLR4/NF-ÎºB signaling pathway. HMGB1 overexpression abrogated the beneficial effects of TLB on BV2 cells after AÎ²25-35 insults. Molecular docking and surface plasmon resonance assay revealed that TLB directly bound to HMGB1 with a KD value of 8.541Ã—10âˆ’4 M. Furthermore, we demonstrated that TLB inhibited AÎ²25-35-induced acetylation of HMGB1 through activating SIRT3/SOD2 signaling pathway, thereby restoring redox homeostasis and suppressing neuroinflammation. These results, for the first time, unravel a new property of TLB: rescuing cognitive impairment of AD via targeting HMGB1 and activating SIRT3/SOD2 signaling pathway.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Therapeutic targeting miR130b counteracts diffuse large B-cell lymphoma progression via OX40/OX40L-mediated interaction with Th17 cells

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 80 (2022) Cite this article. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are involved in lymphoma progression by regulating the tumor microenvironment. Serum miR130b is overexpressed in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), inducing Th17 cell alterations. To further illustrate its biological significance and therapeutic rationale, miR130b was detected by quantitative real-time PCR in the serum samples of 532 newly diagnosed DLBCL patients. The mechanism of miR130b on lymphoma progression and the tumor microenvironment was investigated both in vitro and in vivo. Therapeutic targeting miR130b was also evaluated, including OX40 agonistic antibody and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs)-miR130b antagomir. The results showed that serum miR130b significantly correlated with tumor miR130b and serum interleukin-17, indicating lymphoma relapse and inferior survival of DLBCL patients. MiR130b overexpression altered tumor microenvironment signaling pathways and increased Th17 cell activity. As mechanism of action, miR130b downregulated tumor OX40L expression by directly targeting IFNAR1/p-STAT1 axis, recruiting Th17 cells via OX40/OX40L interaction, thereby promoting immunosuppressive function of Th17 cells. In co-culture systems of B-lymphoma cells with immune cells, miR130b inhibited lymphoma cell autophagy, which could be counteracted by OX40 agonistic antibody and LNPs-miR130b antagomir. In murine xenograft model established with subcutaneous injection of A20 cells, both OX40 agonistic antibody and LNPs-miR130b antagomir remarkably inhibited Th17 cells and retarded miR130b-overexpressing tumor growth. In conclusion, as an oncogenic biomarker of DLBCL, miR130b was related to lymphoma progression through modulating OX40/OX40L-mediated lymphoma cell interaction with Th17 cells, attributing to B-cell lymphoma sensitivity towards OX40 agonistic antibody. Targeting miR130b using LNPs-miR130b antagomir could also be a potential immunotherapeutic strategy in treating OX40-altered lymphoid malignancies.
SCIENCE
A recurrent SHANK1 mutation implicated in autism spectrum disorder causes autistic-like core behaviors in mice via downregulation of mGluR1-IP3R1-calcium signaling

The genetic etiology and underlying mechanism of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) remain elusive. SHANK family genes (SHANK1/2/3) are well known ASD-related genes. However, little is known about how SHANK missense mutations contribute to ASD. Here, we aimed to clarify the molecular mechanism of and the multilevel neuropathological features induced by Shank1 mutations in knock-in (KI) mice. In this study, by sequencing the SHANK1 gene in a cohort of 615 ASD patients and 503 controls, we identified an ASD-specific recurrent missense mutation, c.2621"‰G"‰>"‰A (p.R874H). This mutation demonstrated strong pathogenic potential in in vitro experiments, and we generated the corresponding Shank1 R882H-KI mice. Shank1 R882H-KI mice displayed core symptoms of ASD, namely, social disability and repetitive behaviors, without confounding comorbidities of abnormal motor function and heightened anxiety. Brain structural changes in the frontal cortex, hippocampus and cerebellar cortex were observed in Shank1 R882H-KI mice via structural magnetic resonance imaging. These key brain regions also showed severe and consistent downregulation of mGluR1-IP3R1-calcium signaling, which subsequently affected the release of intracellular calcium. Corresponding cellular structural and functional changes were present in Shank1 R882H-KI mice, including decreased spine size, reduced spine density, abnormal morphology of postsynaptic densities, and impaired hippocampal long-term potentiation and basal excitatory transmission. These findings demonstrate the causative role of SHANK1 in ASD and elucidate the underlying biological mechanism of core symptoms of ASD. We also provide a reliable model of ASD with core symptoms for future studies, such as biomarker identification and therapeutic intervention studies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Hypoxia-induced GLT8D1 promotes glioma stem cell maintenance by inhibiting CD133 degradation through N-linked glycosylation

Gliomas are the most aggressive primary brain tumors. However, no significant improvement in survival has been achieved with the addition of temozolomide (TMZ) or radiation as initial therapy, although many clinical efforts have been carried out to target various signaling pathways or putative driver mutations. Here, we report that glycosyltransferase 8 domain containing 1 (GLT8D1), induced by HIF-1Î± under a hypoxic niche, significantly correlates with a higher grade of glioma, and a worse clinical outcome. Depletion of GLT8D1 inhibits self-renewal of glioma stem cell (GSC) in vitro and represses tumor growth in glioma mouse models. GLT8D1 knockdown promotes cell cycle arrest at G2/M phase and cellular apoptosis with or without TMZ treatment. We reveal that GLT8D1 impedes CD133 degradation through the endosomal-lysosomal pathway by N-linked glycosylation and protein-protein interaction. Directly blocking the GLT8D1/CD133 complex formation by CD133N1~108 (referred to as FECD133), or inhibiting GLT8D1 expression by lercanidipine, suppresses Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling dependent tumorigenesis both in vitro and in patient-derived xenografts mouse model. Collectively, these findings offer mechanistic insights into how hypoxia promotes GLT8D1/CD133/Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling during glioma progression, and identify GLT8D1 as a potential therapeutic target in the future.
CANCER
Association between urine and serum estradiol levels in in vitro fertilization cycles

To study the correlation between urine and serum estradiol (E2) controlled ovarian hyperstimulation (COH). This is a cross-sectional analytical study that was conducted in a tertiary care hospital. Seventy-seven urine and blood samplings were collected from infertile women who were treated with COH. An electrochemiluminescent immunoassay was performed to evaluate E2 levels between urine and serum samples on the 6th day and the day of ovarian trigger. In addition, the correlations were evaluated between urine E2 level and number of follicles, retrieved, metaphase II oocytes, and fertilization rate. A sub-analysis was performed for age, responding status and BMI. Seventy-seven infertile women were recruited. The medians of serum and urine E2 level levels on the day 6th of ovarian stimulation were 833.20Â pg/ml (IQR; 516.90"“1371.00) and 3.67 (IQR; 2.84"“4.81), respectively. On the day of ovarian trigger, the median of serum E2 level was 2113.00Â pg/ml (IQR; 1382.00"“3885.00) and urine E2 level (E2/creatinine) was 6.84 (IQR; 5.34"“8.70). The correlation between serum and urine E2 level on day 6th was 0.53 and the day of ovarian trigger was 0.59, p"‰<"‰0.001. Moreover, the correlations of urine E2 level on the day of ovarian trigger to number of follicles, number of oocytes retrieved, metaphase II oocytes and fertilization rate were 0.57, 0.58, 0.61, and 0.64 (p"‰<"‰0.001). The urine E2 level was moderately correlated to serum E2, number of follicles growth, oocytes retrieved and fertilization rate.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: The AUTOTAC chemical biology platform for targeted protein degradation via the autophagy-lysosome system

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28520-4, published online 16 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 8th author Srinivasrao Ganipisetti, who is from the University of Louisville. Consequently, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows: 'Seoul National University and AUTOTAC Bio, Inc. have filed patent applications (C.H.J., H.Y.K., M.J.L., A.J.H., S.G., J.E.N., H.T.K., and Y.T.K.; US 17/262,157 undergoing continuation-in-part, PCT/KR2019/009205 under examination; proof-of-concept AUTOTAC platform) based on the results of this study. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.' Additionally, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Author Contributions, and the corrected sentence reads as follows: 'ATLs binding the p62-ZZ domain were synthesized and modeled by S.G., K.Y.K., J.E.N., and H.T.K.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Boosting dendritic cell nanovaccines

A preclinical study reports a platform for the generation of dendritic cell-derived nanovesicles with enhanced immunostimulatory function, which demonstrate promising antitumoural activity in mouse models and might overcome some of the shortcomings of early-generation dendritic cell nanovaccines. While multiple clinical trials have demonstrated the safety and immunogenicity of vaccines based...
CANCER
Novel TENM3"“ALK fusion is an alternate mechanism for ALK activation in neuroblastoma

The identification of molecular events underlying the pathogenesis of neuroblastoma can likely result in improved clinical outcomes for this disease. In this study, a translocation within chromosome 2p and 4q was found to bring about the formation of an in-frame fusion gene that was composed of portions of the teneurin transmembrane protein 3 (TENM3, also known as ODZ3) gene and the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene in tumor cells from patients with neuroblastoma. Expression of the full length TENM3"“ALK cDNA in NIH-3T3 cells led to the formation of a fusion protein that: (1) possesses constitutive tyrosine kinase activity, (2) induces strong activation of the downstream targets of extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK), protein kinase B (a.k.a. AKT), and signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), (3) provokes oncogenic transformation in NOD.Cg-PrkdcscidIl2rgtm1Sug/ShiJic mice, and (4) possesses sensitivity to ALK inhibitors in vitro and in vivo. Our findings demonstrated that patients with neuroblastoma may express a transforming fusion kinase, which is a promising candidate for a therapeutic target and a diagnostic molecular marker for neuroblastoma. The in-frame 5"² partner gene that fuses with ALK has not been reported previously in neuroblastoma. Our data provide novel biological insights into the mechanism of ALK activation due to translocation, with implications for neuroblastoma tumorigenesis, and could be useful as a vital marker for the accurate diagnosis of this type of neuroblastoma.
CANCER
Combining CAR T cells effective in RRMM

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Most patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) will have a response to anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells. Nonetheless, the majority will have disease relapse within 18 months of treatment. Now, data from a phase II study demonstrate more-durable responses in patients infused with a combination of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CAR T cells.
SCIENCE
On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Cancer
Daily briefing: A double-whammy of COVID-19 immunity

People who had COVID-19 get long-lasting benefits from vaccination. Plus, Why the WHO took two years to say COVID-19 is airborne and a growth chart for your brain. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your...
PUBLIC HEALTH

