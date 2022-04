WEYMOUTH – Planners say the concept for a revamped Iron Hill Park strikes a balance between nature and recreational use, while educating visitors on the history of the site. Horsley Witten Group Inc. and Ray Dunetz Landscape Architecture will use the concept to develop a final design for the project. Residents got a first look at the plans this week and will have a chance to weigh in as the project progresses.

