MARLBOROUGH – MayorArthur Vigeant and Fire Chief Kevin Breen are announced today, March 23, two internal promotions within the Marlborough Fire Department. The members receiving the promotions are Firefighters Michael Burnell and Omar Atocha-Torres. Firefighters Burnell and Atocha-Torres have both served the City for 10 years each and will be promoted to the position of Fire Lieutenant.

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 19 DAYS AGO