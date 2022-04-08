ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘A Night with Louis Armstrong and the Symphony’ Concert Saturday

By WXXV Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like jazz, this will be music to...

Community Impact Austin

Saturday Night Concert series returning to Hill Country Galleria this spring

The Hill Country Galleria’s Saturday Night Concert Series will return weekly from March 26-May 7. Hosted by Austin City Limits Radio, the event will feature local musicians, including Bob Schneider on March 26 and The Peterson Brothers on April 2. The Galleria invites families and their furry friends to bring a blanket to watch the show from the lawn. 7-9 p.m. Free. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. 512-263-0001. www.hillcountrygalleria.com/events.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Armstrong
Effingham Radio

Carly Pearce To Host One-Night-Only Concert

Carly Pearce has announced a one-night-only, intimate concert at a club in Nashville. The event, called 29: Written In Stone Live From Music City, will be filmed and released later this year. Carly commented through a press release and said: “I have been lucky enough to connect with fans in...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra brings movie magic to Michigan Theater on Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, audiences at the Michigan Theater will enjoy musical favorites from blockbuster movies courtesy of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra. The Tree Town-based orchestra is returning to the historic Ann Arbor theater at 8 p.m. to play a collection of magical movie scores from films like Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T. and The Lion King.
The Times

Ukraine benefit concert set Saturday at Old Church Concert Hall

A Russian-born Linfield music professor from Sherwood is coordinating the event Local vocalists and musicians, including a Sherwood resident who was born in the former Soviet Union, will perform Saturday in a benefit concert at Portland's Old Church Concert Hall with proceeds going to send medical supplies into Ukranian war zones. The Accent Network, which helps immigrants and refugees integrate into Oregon and southwest Washington communities, is forwarding those supplies. Musicians United for Ukraine will perform beginning at 8 pm. at the hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave. The program will feature music of hope, grief and solace. A D...
Slipped Disc

Watch: Last night’s concert in Lviv

Beyond belief, artists who remain in the besieged city gave a full performance in the concert hall. The rest of the hall is now a medical and humanitarian centre. Watch in wonder, and donate if you can.
