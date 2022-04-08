‘A Night with Louis Armstrong and the Symphony’ Concert Saturday

A Russian-born Linfield music professor from Sherwood is coordinating the event Local vocalists and musicians, including a Sherwood resident who was born in the former Soviet Union, will perform Saturday in a benefit concert at Portland's Old Church Concert Hall with proceeds going to send medical supplies into Ukranian war zones. The Accent Network, which helps immigrants and refugees integrate into Oregon and southwest Washington communities, is forwarding those supplies. Musicians United for Ukraine will perform beginning at 8 pm. at the hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave. The program will feature music of hope, grief and solace. A D...

20 DAYS AGO