‘A Night with Louis Armstrong and the Symphony’ Concert Saturday

The Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra will present a Far East journey in its upcoming performance next week. Featured with the ROSO at the Royal Oak Middle School at 8 p.m. March 18 is Xiao Dong Wei. Wei will perform the erhu solo in “The Butterfly Lover” by Gang Chen and...
The Hill Country Galleria’s Saturday Night Concert Series will return weekly from March 26-May 7. Hosted by Austin City Limits Radio, the event will feature local musicians, including Bob Schneider on March 26 and The Peterson Brothers on April 2. The Galleria invites families and their furry friends to bring a blanket to watch the show from the lawn. 7-9 p.m. Free. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. 512-263-0001. www.hillcountrygalleria.com/events.
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra performs at 4 p.m. March 20 at the Howard Performing Arts Center on the campus of Andrews University. Music director finalist Grant Harville will conduct the concert, and principal flutist Kathryne Salo will be the featured soloist. Titled “Taking Flight,” the...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that they will host free, family-friendly outdoor concert series at Guthrie Green this Spring. The concert series will start Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. The series is sponsored by the Flint Family Foundation, and will feature four nights of...
Carly Pearce has announced a one-night-only, intimate concert at a club in Nashville. The event, called 29: Written In Stone Live From Music City, will be filmed and released later this year. Carly commented through a press release and said: “I have been lucky enough to connect with fans in...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, audiences at the Michigan Theater will enjoy musical favorites from blockbuster movies courtesy of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra. The Tree Town-based orchestra is returning to the historic Ann Arbor theater at 8 p.m. to play a collection of magical movie scores from films like Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T. and The Lion King.
A Russian-born Linfield music professor from Sherwood is coordinating the event Local vocalists and musicians, including a Sherwood resident who was born in the former Soviet Union, will perform Saturday in a benefit concert at Portland's Old Church Concert Hall with proceeds going to send medical supplies into Ukranian war zones. The Accent Network, which helps immigrants and refugees integrate into Oregon and southwest Washington communities, is forwarding those supplies. Musicians United for Ukraine will perform beginning at 8 pm. at the hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave. The program will feature music of hope, grief and solace. A D...
Beyond belief, artists who remain in the besieged city gave a full performance in the concert hall. The rest of the hall is now a medical and humanitarian centre. Watch in wonder, and donate if you can.
