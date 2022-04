CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new facility will bring greater access to health care in Chicago's north lakefront communities. Crews broke ground Friday at Halsted Street and Cornelia Avenue for the new Howard Brown medical clinic. The five-story facility will provide medical care, social services, and a dental clinic. "It compels us to double down on our efforts to create affirming, empowering, and safe space for the LGBTQ+ community," said Jared Lewis of Howard Brown Health. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois), aldermen Tom Tunney (44th) and James Cappleman (46th), state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO