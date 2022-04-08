ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JACK BENEDICT: IUP FOOTBALL COMPLETES FIRST WEEK OF SPRING PRACTICES

The IUP football team completed its...

#Iup#American Football#College Football
PennLive.com

Scranton Prep’s London Montgomery calls Penn State offer a ‘blessing,’ believes he’s a ‘very balanced’ running back

STATE COLLEGE — When the calendar turned to 2022, London Montgomery had a modest offer list. UConn and Arizona State had come calling for the Scranton Prep running back in the fall. Things, though, changed in January. Rutgers and Michigan State offered. Montgomery realized things were going to pick up with prominent programs coming calling.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WHIZ

Heidelberg Sweeps Muskingum in Baseball DH

The Muskingum University baseball team fell in an OAC double-header versus Heidelberg on Sunday. The Muskies fell in extra innings, 9-8 in game 1. They were led by sophomore Gavin Hawk who finished 3 for 6 with two RBIs. Senior Trey Yoder also finished 3-6 with three runs and one RBI.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
fcfreepress

SU sports: Lacrosse comes up short

The Shippensburg University lacrosse team came up short against No. 7 West Chester on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Robb Sports Complex, losing 21-9 to the Golden Rams in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division match on ‘Rise For Wise’ Day. How it happened. Shippensburg (2-10,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: Athletic directors need replaced

A pair of Westmoreland schools are working to replace athletic directors. Mt. Pleasant isn’t actively searching for a replacement for Chris Brunson, who resigned in January, but has a dual arrangement working in lieu of an immediate substitute for Brunson. Former AD Allan Bilinsky and principal Bob Gumbita are...

