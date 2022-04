A village in Yorkshire has been named the best place to live in the UK, according to a new ranking.The village of Ilkley, in West Yorkshire, topped the list of 70 locations named on The Sunday Times’ annual list of the Best Places to Live.Ilkley was given the top honours due to its strong sense of community cohesion as residents campaigned to make River Wharfe a safe place for wild swimming.It was also commended for its “magical” scenery, highly-rated schools, club sports, ease of getting around, and the local street market.The list also saw the Isle of Bute named as...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO