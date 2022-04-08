ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicano art is American art’

Cover picture for the articleRichard "Cheech" Marin, an actor and preeminent Chicano art advocate, will discuss his private art collection at “Chicano Art: Perspectives of an Art Advocate,” at The University of Texas at Arlington on April 13. Marin’s presentation is part of the Center for Mexican American Studies’ (CMAS) Distinguished...

Robb Report

Thanks to Cheech Marin, Two California Museums Are Getting an Influx of Chicano Art

Click here to read the full article. Cheech Marin can’t help but crack wise about his decades-old habit of acquiring art. “Unfortunately, it’s a mania,” he says. “It’s an addiction: My name is Cheech, and I’m an art collector.” Improbable as it may sound, Marin, half of the iconic duo Cheech & Chong, who spun stoner shtick into comedy gold in the 1970s and ’80s, is widely considered the world’s preeminent collector of Chicano art. Thanks to his gift of roughly 500 pieces from this trove, the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture—or “the Cheech”—will open its doors...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Times Leader

African American Art on display at Misericordia

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When a bystander asked Kas Williams which piece of art spoke to her most loudly, Williams led the way through the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University and stood before “Streetcar Scene.”. The 1945 lithograph by John Woodrow Wilson depicts...
VISUAL ART
Harvard Health

Harvard Art Museums receive significant gift of American silver

The Harvard Art Museums announce a transformative gift of 21 works of 18th-century American silver from the collection of Daniel A. Pollack and Susan F. Pollack. The gift comprises a range of finely made vessels and table implements intended for domestic use, including cups, bowls, spoons, tankards, and teapots crafted by noted silversmiths from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Trenton, New Jersey. There is also a stunning caudle cup, an example of ecclesiastical silver made by Edward Winslow and believed to have been used during communion at First Congregational Church in Milford, CT. The Pollacks’ gift strengthens the museums’ noted holdings of 17th- to 20th-century silver and comes at a time when curators and postdoctoral fellows are working to reimagine the balance among paintings, sculptures, and design objects on view in the galleries.
HARVARD, MA
CHICAGO READER

Art and appropriation

Of the two plays exploring race that Steppenwolf has on stage right now—King James and WHITE—the latter definitely stands out for being not only funnier, but more complex and satisfying in its critique of race, privilege, and power. Written by James Ijames and directed by Ericka Ratcliff, Definition Theatre’s production is a delightfully silly yet disturbingly relevant look at the fragility of the white male ego and the power of white gatekeepers, questioning definitions of authorship as it sends up the art world.
VISUAL ART
tatler.com

State of the art

Marvel at the creative vision and design élan that transforms lobbies, suites and salons into fashionable temples to the arts. Here are the places to see and be seen.
VISUAL ART
CHICAGO READER

The art of the steal

When their brother Arthur dies, leaving behind to the world a lone splatter canvas from the heady foray into abstract expressionism that preceded his embittered art teacher years, Alex (Michael Appelbaum) and Andy (Rick Yaconis) decide to right fate’s wrongs and get the—to their minds—worthless and incomprehensible painting accepted to a prestigious gallery. This turns out to be a matter of playing the eminently playable art establishment, one stooge at a time.
VISUAL ART

