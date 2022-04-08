ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowing Set for Ohio State Invite

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN – The Oklahoma rowing team treks north to Columbus, Ohio on Saturday to compete in the Ohio State Invite at Griggs Reservoir Park. The regatta will comprise of two sessions, the first starting at 8:00 a.m. CT and the second at 12:00 p.m. CT. The Sooners will face off with...

