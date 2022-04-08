ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around 1,700 guns, 20 ghost guns seized in NYS in past two months

By Imani Clement
cnycentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, NY — In the two months since New York State Governor Kathy Hochul convened the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, law enforcement agencies have seized over 1,753 illegal guns, including 20 ghost guns,...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

Man busted for building ‘ghost guns’ in his N.J. home

Police have arrested a 26-year-old South Jersey man on charges that he made and sold “ghost guns.”. Carlos Castillo, of Mantua Township, was charged following an investigation by New Jersey State Police into the distribution of these weapons in Gloucester County, according to an announcement by the state police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Robber threatens Bronx store employees with gun, steals over $1,700, police say

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man stole money after threatening employees with a gun inside an establishment in the Bronx Sunday night, according to police. The suspect went inside a MetroPCS along Broadway in between Chuck Seidner Way and Naples Terrace and displayed his gun before demanding cash, authorities said. He stole $1,764 in […]
BRONX, NY
L'Observateur

LaPlace man arrested on drug charges and possession of a ghost gun

Richard Ruffino II, 29, of LaPlace, was arrested March 9, 2022 in connection to an illegal drugs investigation. After receiving complaints of illegal narcotics activity in the 800 block of Marjorie Court in LaPlace, detectives with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division began a narcotics investigation in late February. Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ruffino as a suspect. Based on investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant of Ruffino’s residence. On March 9, 2022, officers executed the search at the residence on Marjorie Court. Upon arrival, detectives apprehended Ruffino for an active arrest warrant for distribution of cocaine.
LAPLACE, LA
Kathy Hochul
WIBW

Two-month investigation leads to large drugs, guns seizure in Larned

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a two-month investigation leading to a search warrant in Larned netted a large seizure of drugs, guns and explosives. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said one arrest was made on numerous charges, including criminal use...
LARNED, KS
NBC News

The Rise of Ghost Guns

The Philadelphia Police Department has recovered around 571 constructed ghost guns, more than five times the number in 2019. 40 states have not yet regulated the selling of the pre-packaged ghost guns kits which allow buyers to assemble a working firearm in just over an hour. March 20, 2022.
#Gun Violence#Firearms#Nys#New Yorkers
WKTV

Utica police find ghost gun during traffic stop; teen arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – An 18-year-old from Utica is facing gun charges after police say he was found with a ghost gun during a traffic stop. Officers stopped Salvatore Marsala at the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and Elizabeth Street on Monday, March 21. Police say Marsala was found to be in illegal possession of a 9mm untraceable ghost gun. Ghost guns typically do not have serial numbers, or are made using parts of multiple other guns, making them difficult to track.
UTICA, NY
KSN News

Senator wants to outlaw ‘ghost guns’ after Olathe shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) — Democratic Senator Cindy Holscher from Overland Park has a 15-year-old freshman who goes to Olathe East High School. He was inside the school when police say a student opened fire, hitting a school resource officer who returned fire on March 4. The shooting hospitalized both of them and an administrator. “The […]
OLATHE, KS
Daily Local News

Drugs, cash and ‘ghost gun’ found in joint state bust

WEST CHESTER — A Delaware man who Chester County police charged with having a large amount of cocaine was later found to have a significant stash of other illegal drugs as well as a “ghost gun” at his home in Wilmington, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Atlantic City Press

Mantua Township man charged with assembling ghost guns

MANTUA TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested after authorities determined he’d been assembling “ghost guns” out of his home, State Police said Thursday. Carlos Castillo, 26, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm with no serial number, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of firearm parts to manufacture a firearm without a serial number. He was taken to the Salem/Gloucester County jail pending a detention hearing.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
WTOP

Maryland man admits to ghost gun shooting at Secret Service

Federal prosecutors say a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon after using a ghost gun to shoot at Secret Service security guards. Prosecutors announced Thursday that Jeremiah Peter Watson also pleaded guilty to using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in relation...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Federal Jury Convicts Former Baltimore Detective For Planting Gun And Other Crimes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal jury has convicted former Baltimore detective Robert Hankard of multiple federal crimes and for providing a BB gun that he knew would be planted on a suspect, authorities said Monday. Additionally, the jury convicted 45-year-old Hankard of falsely testifying to a federal grand jury about his role in planting the BB gun, falsifying an application for a search warrant, and falsifying an arrest report in a second incident where drugs were planted on a suspect, Department of Justice staff said. The jury also convicted Hankard of falsely testifying to a federal grand jury in a federal investigation...
BALTIMORE, MD

