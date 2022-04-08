ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

KCC Is Offering $750 To Artists For Battle Creek Exhibition

By Brad Carpenter
 1 day ago
Kellogg Community College is giving sculptors a chance to submit their works of art for consideration of being displayed during the 3rd Biennial Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition running through 2024. After going through the submission application process, selected artists will be awarded a $750 stipend for general project expenses. Selected...

