NPR reporter blasts own newsroom: Hunter Biden’s laptop has ‘always been’ a story

By Alexa Moutevelis
 3 days ago

An NPR reporter called out her own newsroom on Thursday for claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was “not a real story.” In fact, she said, “what it’s always been is a story.”. NPR investigative correspondent Laura Sullivan tweeted “Add @NPR to the list” of media...

WIBC.com

WATCH: Psaki’s Shifting Narrative On Hunter Biden’s Laptop

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cut off a reporter from the New York Post at Friday’s briefing after the journalist asked a series of questions about an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden. The reporter’s inquiries came on the heels of a The New York Times report about...
Fox News

Media Scrutiny Following Hunter Biden Laptop Story

In October 2020, leading up to the Presidential election, the New York Post published an article reporting that a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden had been recovered and it contained evidence that he was trading on his family’s name. Not only was this story labeled Russian misinformation by countless media organizations, but Twitter and Facebook initially restricted access to the article. Now the New York Times has confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the messages that it contained. Howard Kurtz, host of “MediaBUZZ” on the FOX News Channel and the Media BUZZMeter podcast joins to breakdown how the mainstream media originally suppressed this story, the recent corroboration of this story creating questions surrounding journalistic accountability and how this may impact the public’s trust in the media.
