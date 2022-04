WILMINGTON, NC (NEWS RELEASE)–Most taxpayers face an April 18 deadline this year due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, DC falling on April 15. If taxpayers can’t file by the due date of their return, they should request an extension of time to file. To receive an automatic 6-month extension of time to file a return, taxpayers must file Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return by the due date of their return. An extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay. Taxpayers may be subject to a late payment penalty on any tax not paid by the original due date of their return.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 26 DAYS AGO