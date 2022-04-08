ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder

By Darryl Coote, Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KsoLm_0f3n8Qzc00

April 8 (UPI) -- The British government announced new sanctions Friday on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters in response to the war in Ukraine.

The country's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said the sanctions will target the women's "lavish lifestyles."

"By freezing the assets and limiting the travel of Putin's allies, the U.K. government is sealing off reservoirs of cash funding the conflict, while also making sure those who have benefitted from Putin's rule feel the consequences," a statement from the ministry said.

The British government issued travel bans and froze the assets of Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, along with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's daughter Yekaterina Vinokurova.

The announcement came two days after the U.S. government, G7 and European Union also levied sanctions against the three women.

Meanwhile, the United States late Thursday announced additional sanctions against a shipbuilder and the world's largest diamond mining company, both Russian-state owned, as the Biden administration seeks to further punish Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department and Treasury identified United Shipbuilding Corporation, as well as 28 of its subsidiaries and eight of its board members, and Alrosa for sanctions under an executive order President Joe Biden signed in April of last year to freeze the assets of companies owned by Russia and acting or conducting various destabilizing activities on its behalf, such as violating the sovereign integrity of foreign states.

"These sanctions will continue to apply pressure to key entities that enable and fund Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement. "These actions, taken with the Department of State in coordination with our allies and partners, reflect our continued effort to restrict the Kremlin's access to assets, resources and sectors of economy that are essential to supplying and financing Putin's brutality."

The Biden administration with world partners have repeatedly sanctioned and imposed restrictions against Russia in an attempt to stifle its economy after Kremlin troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Since the war began, more than 1,600 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 2,227 have been injured with 4.3 million forced to flee the country and millions more internally displaced, according to United Nations data.

Biden told attendees to the North America's Building Trade Union legislative conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday that the sanctions in one year are expected to wipe out the last 15 years of Russia's economic gains while import restrictions on semiconductors and encryption security will limit its ability to compete in the 21st century.

"The steps we've already taken are predicted to shrink Russia's gross domestic product by double-digits this year alone," he said.

According to the State Department, United Shipbuilding Corporation is responsible for developing and building the Russian Navy's warships, including submarines, frigates and mine sweeper, among others.

"Russia's defense establishment is directly responsible for the Kremlin's horrific campaign of violence against the people of Ukraine, which has caused extensive and needless suffering, and many hundreds and likely thousands of civilian casualties including children," the federal department said in a release.

The Bahamas, Britain, Canada and New Zealand have also previously sanctioned Alrosa.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Katerina Tikhonova
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Russian State#Us State Department#Uk#British#G7 And European Union#The U S State Department#Treasury#Alrosa
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
329K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy