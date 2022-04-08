ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James (ankle) out for the remainder of the season

fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to NBA reporter Dave McMeniman, LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Lakers
fadeawayworld.net

NBA On TNT Crew Roasted The Lakers For Missing The Playoffs: ‘Russell Westbrook On A Jet Ski And LeBron James On A Floatie.’

One of the biggest talking points this week was the Los Angeles Lakers getting eliminated from playoff contention, thus ending their season. A team that was tipped to win the NBA championship, or at least make a run to the NBA Finals, the Lakers were poor across the season, and now they won't even be in the NBA playoffs. The whole world has been poking fun at the Lakers, including the NBA on TNT crew.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Doncic to miss Mavericks’ season closer against Spurs

The Warriors’ odds of locking up the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference are looking stronger by the minute with a little help from Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic. Doncic, a three-time All-Star, picked up his 16th technical of the regular season on Friday night against the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Should LeBron James finish career in Cleveland?

LeBron James is still plowing full-steam ahead. The 37-year-old remains one of the best players in the NBA, and despite not being able to push his Lakers into the postseason, James just posted one of his best standalone seasons ever. In a campaign highlighted by not one, but two 50-point...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Thompson scores 33, Warriors beat Lakers to win third in row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 33 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors won their third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night. Jordan Poole added 19 points and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Ja Morant scores 21 points in return to court

Ja Morant played 27 minutes on Saturday, scoring 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He dished out nine assists and had four rebounds and a block during the win over the Pelicans. Morant returned to the lineup after a nine-game absence. He looked good in his return as he prepares for the playoffs. The dynamic guard could sit out the season finale on Sunday with the Grizzlies locked into the number two seed in the West.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jordan Poole records double-double Thursday

Jordan Poole recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 128-112 victory over the Lakers. Jordan Poole has now scored 19+ points in 18 straight contests dating back to March 3, scoring in double figures in 19 straight dating back to March 1. The double-double was just Poole's second of the year but it was also his second in the past seven games. If Golden State is going to go deep into the playoffs, Poole will have to continue to provide the consistent scoring he has while has been sidelined. A healthy nucleus of Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green would be dangerous in the playoffs. Of course, that's IF the Warriors can manage to get them all healthy at the same time, of course.
NBA
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (4/9) PREMIUM

This marks my first MLB article of the season! I’m so excited to be back and talking about baseball after what was a stressful offseason! After a few slow days to start the year, we have all 30 teams in action for this Saturday slate. That means there’s plenty to choose from, so let’s go ahead and get started with our favorite pitchers!
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy