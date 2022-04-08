LeBron James (ankle) out for the remainder of the season

Jordan Poole recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 128-112 victory over the Lakers. Jordan Poole has now scored 19+ points in 18 straight contests dating back to March 3, scoring in double figures in 19 straight dating back to March 1. The double-double was just Poole's second of the year but it was also his second in the past seven games. If Golden State is going to go deep into the playoffs, Poole will have to continue to provide the consistent scoring he has while has been sidelined. A healthy nucleus of Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green would be dangerous in the playoffs. Of course, that's IF the Warriors can manage to get them all healthy at the same time, of course.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO