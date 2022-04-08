ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Just Reacted to His Oscars Ban—Here’s What He Really Thinks of the Academy’s Decision

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago

Immediately after the Academy of Motion Pictures’ decision to ban Will Smith from attending the Oscars and all Academy events for the next ten years, the actor has come forward with his thoughts.

Smith won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, 2022. Weeks later, on April 8, 2022, the Academy held a meeting to determine if Smith’s award should be revoked following his altercation with Chris Rock on stage at the ceremony. While the Academy allowed Smith to keep his trophy, they announced he would be banned from the ceremony for the next decade.

The decision comes after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on March 29, 2022. In a brief statement to Page Six , Smith said, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Smith previously made the rounds with apologies following the incident. In a public apology on Instagram, he wrote, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.” The actor went on to apologize to Rock directly: “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he wrote. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith also resigned from the Academy on April 1, 2022, referring to all the pain he caused. “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

sincerity
1d ago

We all make mistakes and it is refreshing to see accountability and responsibility on his part and he is not in jail as the victim chose correctly not to prosecute. There is a joy in forgiveness that is not in vengeance. He us an amazing actor and may God bless him👏

Kathleen Peterson
1d ago

I think Will Smith is a humble man pushed to the limits by a comedian he has had issues with in the past. That out of all the people at the awards Chris Rock made a comment about Will's wife who has a medical problem with her hair. He was wrong to hit anyone, but he apologized and Chris Rock said he was okay.

Larry Brown
1d ago

Jada said she never wanted to marry him anyway. So why is he still with her? She’s a disgusting little mama.

