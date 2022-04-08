J-Lo Was Just Spotted With a Dazzling Diamond Ring—Here’s If She’s Secretly Engaged to Ben

Click here to read the full article.

And…where’s the ring? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engagement rumors are circulating again after the Marry Me star was seen sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger while on a casual shopping spree with her 14-year-old daughter.

Photos obtained by Page Six depict Lopez in a long flowing Zimmermann’s Juliette dress, with her daughter in a more casual gear with jeans and a shirt. However, the most noticeable item that was on the “Jenny from the Block” singer was a giant cut diamond ring on her left finger. Lopez, for her part, was reportedly quick to hide the ring from view, though.

Since the sighting, fans haven’t been able to stop asking the same question: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again? Keep on reading ahead for what we know so far.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again?

The Argo director and the “On the Floor” singer, who met on the set of Gigli and dated from 2001 to 2004, have been engaged once in the past. However, the couple called it quits in 2004. Affleck then went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005, while Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004. Lopez split from Anthony in 2011, but the divorce was finalized in 2014. Affleck and Garner also divorced in 2018. Since then, Lopez was also linked to retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The duo dated from February 2017 until early 2021, calling off their own engagement.

Soon after, Affleck and Lopez were seen “spending” time together at her home in Los Angeles in April 2021. Lopez later confirmed the reignited romance on the Ellen Show by saying that it was a surprise: “You never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

At the time of writing, the couple hasn’t revealed that they are officially engaged—and they may keep that information under wraps. “There are some things which are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their intimacy by dint of the fact that they’re not shared with the rest of the world,” the Last Duel star said about his romance in his January cover story for WSJ Magazine .

Affleck also shared his thoughts about starting anew at the time, saying that “being a good husband” isn’t off the table. The couple, meanwhile, just bought a $50 million house together for their blended family in March 2022—a good sign if they want to make everything even more official.

