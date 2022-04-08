ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Good Friday Holiday: Bismarck City Offices and Landfill are Closed

bismarcknd.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBismarck City Offices and the Landfill will be closed on Friday,...

www.bismarcknd.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Meridian City Council approves landfill contract with Waste Management

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Waste Management’s contract with the city of Meridian for the use of its landfill has been approved for another 10 years. Members of the Meridian City Council formally voted to approve the contract Tuesday. The Pine Ridge landfill, owned by Waste Management, is in Meridian and makes this a more cost-effective decision. The council wanted to have the details of the landfill contract ironed out before it begins other negotiations.
MERIDIAN, MS
Q2 News

Billings schools planning to resume classes Wednesday

The Billings school district is planning to reopen schools Wednesday as a major snowstorm starts to wane. Superintendent Greg Upham said in a post on the district's Facebook page that forecasters had advised him that the worst of the storm was over. Students should prepare for wintery conditions Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy