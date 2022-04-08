Good Friday Holiday: Bismarck City Offices and Landfill are Closed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Waste Management’s contract with the city of Meridian for the use of its landfill has been approved for another 10 years. Members of the Meridian City Council formally voted to approve the contract Tuesday. The Pine Ridge landfill, owned by Waste Management, is in Meridian and makes this a more cost-effective decision. The council wanted to have the details of the landfill contract ironed out before it begins other negotiations.

