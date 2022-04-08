Bent Wine Co| Brooklyn Man Changes Baltimore's Wine Game

Valpolicella (vahl-paw-lee-CHEHL-lah) is an important red wine DOC in the northeastern part of Italy’s Veneto region. It is the second most prolific region after the Chianti in Italy. I wanted to write about this wine as it is a blend, first and foremost and blends are enjoying enormous popularity lately. Secondly, here we are in the middle of March and the weather as usual on the cusp of spring is often more like winter than spring. So as we turn the pages on the calendar, we normally transition from heavier wines to lighter wines.

