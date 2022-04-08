ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This ‘Mind-Blowing’ $26 Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Really Leaves Your Skin Lifted & Hydrated’

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the same.

In comes L’Oréal’s Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum to rescue your skin from whatever drought it’s been in. Our skincare bestie, hyaluronic acid, has more benefits than we can count. It hydrates, plumps and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles. That’s why this powerful ingredient is commonly associated with anti-aging.

After just one week of rubbing this face serum on night and day, your wrinkles should look less noticeable, your skin should be firmer and your skin tone should appear brighter, according to the brand. With a 4.6-star rating at Ulta, there are thousands and thousands of shoppers who can confirm the amazing results this formula provides.

“You need this, period. I am terrible and NEVER write reviews. But this stuff is mind-blowing ,” raved one reviewer who gave the product a perfect five-star rating. “It’s so good my husband complimented my skin.”

If your complexion has been craving intense, deep hydration, let L’Oréal’s hyaluronic acid serum sink into your skin. Plus, it’s 20 percent off during Ulta’s spring sale , which ends on April 16.

We already have hyaluronic acid in our skin, so getting a boost from an HA-infused serum only increases our face’s hydration levels. And as we all know, hydrated skin leads to a soft, plump, younger-looking complexion. This formula mixes low-molecular and high-molecular-weight HA for intense hydration. Once you cover your skin in this product, you’ll understand why.

The best part about this lightweight hyaluronic acid serum is that it moisturizes without leaving your skin all greasy. It absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave behind a tacky feeling or residue. Because of this, you can also wear this serum as a primer under your makeup.

“Loved the texture of the serum , and loved how bouncy it made my 30-year-old skin,” wrote one shopper.

It’s also compatible with all skin types, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic. So, whether you use it for moisturizing or anti-aging purposes (or both), you don’t have to worry about whether it’ll mesh well with your skin.

“Glides smoothly and absorbs into the skin quickly. Really leaves your skin lifted and hydrated,” wrote one reviewer who gave the product a perfect five-star rating. “Blurs the fine lines and has a wonderful clean scent.”

There you have it: the face serum that’s next up on your shopping list. It’s about time you try L’Oréal’s thirst-quenching hyaluronic acid serum that does nothing but good things for your skin. Cop yours for 20 percent off, now through April 16, at Ulta’s Spring Haul Event .

