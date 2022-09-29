ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Anti-Aging Serum That Makes Shoppers ‘Look 5 Years Younger’ Is 39% (!!!) Off Right Now

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago

When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the same.

In comes L’Oréal’s Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum to rescue your skin from whatever drought it’s been in. Our skincare bestie, hyaluronic acid, has more benefits than we can count. It hydrates, plumps and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles. That’s why this powerful ingredient is commonly associated with anti-aging. Plus, the serum is 39 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

After just one week of rubbing this face serum on night and day, your wrinkles should look less noticeable, your skin should be firmer and your skin tone should appear brighter, according to the brand. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, there are thousands and thousands of shoppers who can confirm the amazing results this formula provides.

“I feel I look five years younger. My complexion is incredible, ” raved one reviewer who gave the product a perfect five-star rating. “Can’t imagine going without this product ever again. Unbelievable product!”

If your complexion has been craving intense, deep hydration, let L’Oréal’s hyaluronic acid serum sink into your skin.

L’Oréal Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Face… $25.99 (was $32.99)

Buy Now

We already have hyaluronic acid in our skin, so getting a boost from an HA-infused serum only increases our face’s hydration levels. And as we all know, hydrated skin leads to a soft, plump, younger-looking complexion. This formula mixes low-molecular and high-molecular-weight HA for intense hydration. Once you cover your skin in this product, you’ll understand why.

The best part about this lightweight hyaluronic acid serum is that it moisturizes without leaving your skin all greasy. It absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave behind a tacky feeling or residue. Because of this, you can also wear this serum as a primer under your makeup.

“Today as I was putting on my makeup I noticed the mirror looked airbrushed. So I decided to do a one-week contrast and my jaw hit the floor,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I can’t believe this drugstore serum outperformed a two hundred dollar high-end product. I wish I had started using this 20 years ago!”

It’s also compatible with all skin types, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic. So, whether you use it for moisturizing or anti-aging purposes (or both), you don’t have to worry about whether it’ll mesh well with your skin.

“With just ONE use, the deep wrinkle under to eye was already significantly less visible. I am in love with this product. I’ve only been using it for a few days but I can already see the difference in my appearance and lines under and around my eyes,” wrote another shopper.

There you have it: the face serum that’s next up on your shopping list. It’s about time you try L’Oréal’s thirst-quenching hyaluronic acid serum that does nothing but good things for your skin. Cop yours for 39 percent off on Amazon.

